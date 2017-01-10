Big Week Jan. 11-18
By Staff
FlipCon
Saturday, Jan. 14 from 2 to 4 p.m., Forest Park Public Library:
The library's not-so-mini-anymore Comic Con returns with comics-inspired activities, demonstrations, and a roster of special guests, artists, authors, and characters. 7555 W. Jackson Blvd. Open to families and all ages. Special guests include: Midwest Costumes with a Cause, Chicago Ecto 1 Team, Captain Chicago, author Kendra Hadnott, author Rebecca Frencl, author & podcast host Brendan Detzner, comic artist Neil Brideau, Proviso East Anime Club, Spider Hero, comic artist Trevor Mueller. Info: http://bit.ly/2hZOGox.
Opportunity Knocks Chili Cookoff
Sunday, Jan. 15, noon to 5 p.m. at FitzGerald's in Berwyn:
The organization that provides opportunities to people with cognitive disabilities hosts its 9th Annual Chili Cookoff: Great food, drink, raffles, prizes and NFL playoffs. Individual and team competitors will vie for the title of Best Chili while everyone shares a Sunday fun-day and for a great cause. For more, visit https://www.opportunityknocksnow.org/the-9th-annual-ok-chili-cook-off.
Pinewood Derby
Saturday, Jan. 14 at 10 a.m., Forest Park Community Center:
Cub Scout Pack 109 hosts its annual Pinewood Derby for racers from first through fifth grade, competing for fastest car, with special awards for design. For more information, contact Forest Park Cub Scouts at www.pack109.net.
Soccer and Little League registration
Registration for Forest Park Youth Soccer is ongoing through April 5. The on-time fee is $60. Register online at http://sports.bluesombrero.com or send the registration form to FPYSA Soccer, P.O. Box #261, Forest Park 60130. Open Soccer includes any boy or girl from kindergarten through eighth grade (must be 5 years old by Sept. 1, 2016). Little Kickers includes any boy or girl 3-4 years old (resident fee is $40 for a six-week season). For more information, visit www.fpysa.org
Online early registration for Little League ends on Jan. 16 ($10 discount). For more information, contact Lee Fitzgerald (lfitzgerald.fpll@gmail.com).
Private high school entrance exam weekend
Tests administrated this Saturday, Jan. 14 at 8 a.m.:
- Trinity High School
- Fenwick High School
- Nazareth High School
- St. Joseph High School
- ICCP Immaculate Conception Catholic Prep
- St. Patrick High School
- The PMSA (Proviso Math & Science Academy) entrance
- application is due Jan. 15 (tests have already been held)
Calendar Events
As you've likely noticed, our Calendar has changed to Big Week. Fewer items, higher profile. If you would like your event to be featured here, please send a photo and details by noon of the Wednesday before it needs to be published. We can't publish everything, but we'll do our best to feature the week's highlights.
Email calendar@wjinc.com.
Reader Comments
No Comments - Add Your Comment
Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.
Facebook Connect
Quick Links
Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Forest Park.
|Subscribe
|Classified
|Multimedia
|Contact us
|Submit Letter To The Editor
|Place a Classified Ad
Classified Ad
Latest Comments
It's no surprise to me that Pilar and her staff...
By Rodger Brayden
Posted: January 11th, 2017 8:41 AM
What if we ALL decided to handle a problem in his...
By Pam Fontana
Posted: January 9th, 2017 9:17 AM
Why is this person due some respect, he broke the law...
By Jerry Webster
Posted: January 9th, 2017 2:32 AM
Emma Christiansen, I am a bit unclear as to why you...
By Evangeline Valhalla
Posted: January 8th, 2017 9:33 PM
I'm still laughing at how this guy was so taken...
By Emma Christiansen
Posted: January 8th, 2017 5:01 PM
So immature! He wanted it on record that it...
By Emma Christiansen
Posted: January 8th, 2017 4:55 PM
"The reason why these video cameras and most of...
By Sharon Daly
Posted: January 7th, 2017 11:56 PM
Mark Hosty saying a situation is "overblown"...
By Bill Dwyer
Posted: January 7th, 2017 8:18 PM
If Hosty didn't want the situation to be...
By Mary Dirks
Posted: January 6th, 2017 8:15 PM
By Sharon Daly
Posted: January 6th, 2017 11:52 AM