Big Week Jan. 11-18

FlipCon

Saturday, Jan. 14 from 2 to 4 p.m., Forest Park Public Library:

The library's not-so-mini-anymore Comic Con returns with comics-inspired activities, demonstrations, and a roster of special guests, artists, authors, and characters. 7555 W. Jackson Blvd. Open to families and all ages. Special guests include: Midwest Costumes with a Cause, Chicago Ecto 1 Team, Captain Chicago, author Kendra Hadnott, author Rebecca Frencl, author & podcast host Brendan Detzner, comic artist Neil Brideau, Proviso East Anime Club, Spider Hero, comic artist Trevor Mueller. Info: http://bit.ly/2hZOGox.

Opportunity Knocks Chili Cookoff

Sunday, Jan. 15, noon to 5 p.m. at FitzGerald's in Berwyn:

The organization that provides opportunities to people with cognitive disabilities hosts its 9th Annual Chili Cookoff: Great food, drink, raffles, prizes and NFL playoffs. Individual and team competitors will vie for the title of Best Chili while everyone shares a Sunday fun-day and for a great cause. For more, visit https://www.opportunityknocksnow.org/the-9th-annual-ok-chili-cook-off.

Pinewood Derby

Saturday, Jan. 14 at 10 a.m., Forest Park Community Center:

Cub Scout Pack 109 hosts its annual Pinewood Derby for racers from first through fifth grade, competing for fastest car, with special awards for design. For more information, contact Forest Park Cub Scouts at www.pack109.net.

Soccer and Little League registration

Registration for Forest Park Youth Soccer is ongoing through April 5. The on-time fee is $60. Register online at http://sports.bluesombrero.com or send the registration form to FPYSA Soccer, P.O. Box #261, Forest Park 60130. Open Soccer includes any boy or girl from kindergarten through eighth grade (must be 5 years old by Sept. 1, 2016). Little Kickers includes any boy or girl 3-4 years old (resident fee is $40 for a six-week season). For more information, visit www.fpysa.org

Online early registration for Little League ends on Jan. 16 ($10 discount). For more information, contact Lee Fitzgerald (lfitzgerald.fpll@gmail.com).

Private high school entrance exam weekend

Tests administrated this Saturday, Jan. 14 at 8 a.m.:

Trinity High School

Fenwick High Schoo l

Nazareth High School

St. Joseph High School

ICCP Immaculate Conception Catholic Prep

St. Patrick High School

The PMSA (Proviso Math & Science Academy) entrance

application is due Jan. 15 (tests have already been held)

Calendar Events

As you've likely noticed, our Calendar has changed to Big Week. Fewer items, higher profile. If you would like your event to be featured here, please send a photo and details by noon of the Wednesday before it needs to be published. We can't publish everything, but we'll do our best to feature the week's highlights.

Email calendar@wjinc.com.