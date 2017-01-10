28°
MainContact UsSubscribeRenew
Home
MainArticlesCrimeOpinionObituariesMultimediaSubscribe
News
MainRestaurantsCouponsBlogs 
Dining
MainShopsCouponsBlogs 
Shopping
MainResourcesHome ImprovementReligion 
Directory
MainListingsOpen HousesRentalsOfficesAgentsTransfers
Real Estate
MainAdsJobsGuidelinesLegal Notices 
Classified
MainBlogsPeople  
Community

Big Week Jan. 11-18

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Print

By Staff

FlipCon

 Saturday, Jan. 14 from 2 to 4 p.m., Forest Park Public Library:

The library's not-so-mini-anymore Comic Con returns with comics-inspired activities, demonstrations, and a roster of special guests, artists, authors, and characters. 7555 W. Jackson Blvd. Open to families and all ages. Special guests include: Midwest Costumes with a Cause, Chicago Ecto 1 Team, Captain Chicago, author Kendra Hadnott, author Rebecca Frencl, author & podcast host Brendan Detzner, comic artist Neil Brideau, Proviso East Anime Club, Spider Hero, comic artist Trevor Mueller. Info: http://bit.ly/2hZOGox.

Opportunity Knocks Chili Cookoff  

Sunday, Jan. 15, noon to 5 p.m. at FitzGerald's in Berwyn:  

The organization that provides opportunities to people with cognitive disabilities hosts its 9th Annual Chili Cookoff: Great food, drink, raffles, prizes and NFL playoffs.  Individual and team competitors will vie for the title of Best Chili while everyone shares a Sunday fun-day and for a great cause. For more, visit https://www.opportunityknocksnow.org/the-9th-annual-ok-chili-cook-off.

Pinewood Derby

Saturday, Jan. 14 at 10 a.m., Forest Park Community Center:  

Cub Scout Pack 109 hosts its annual Pinewood Derby for racers from first through fifth grade, competing for fastest car, with special awards for design. For more information, contact Forest Park Cub Scouts at www.pack109.net.

Soccer and Little League registration

Registration for Forest Park Youth Soccer is ongoing through April 5. The on-time fee is $60. Register online at http://sports.bluesombrero.com or send the registration form to FPYSA Soccer, P.O. Box #261, Forest Park 60130. Open Soccer includes any boy or girl from kindergarten through eighth grade (must be 5 years old by Sept. 1, 2016). Little Kickers includes any boy or girl 3-4 years old (resident fee is $40 for a six-week season). For more information, visit www.fpysa.org

Online early registration for Little League ends on Jan. 16 ($10 discount). For more information, contact Lee Fitzgerald (lfitzgerald.fpll@gmail.com).

Private high school entrance exam weekend

Tests administrated this Saturday, Jan. 14 at 8 a.m.:

  • Trinity High School 
  • Fenwick High Schoo
  • Nazareth High School 
  • St. Joseph High School 
  • ICCP Immaculate Conception Catholic Prep
  • St. Patrick High School
  • The PMSA (Proviso Math & Science Academy) entrance 
  • application is due Jan. 15 (tests have already been held)

Calendar Events

As you've likely noticed, our Calendar has changed to Big Week. Fewer items, higher profile. If you would like your event to be featured here, please send a photo and details by noon of the Wednesday before it needs to be published. We can't publish everything, but we'll do our best to feature the week's highlights.
Email calendar@wjinc.com.

Reader Comments

No Comments - Add Your Comment

Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.

Comment Policy

Facebook Connect

Quick Links

Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Forest Park.

            
SubscribeClassified
MultimediaContact us
Submit Letter To The Editor
Place a Classified Ad

Classified Ad

BLUE ZUCA

blue zuca with snow flakes,great condition,paid $178.00 in 2012, asking $50.00 Staking Jacket with paints. $50.00. please call 708-763-0710 or email timrule19@yahoo.com

Read more...

View Classified Ads

Latest Comments

It's no surprise to me that Pilar and her staff...

By Rodger Brayden

Posted: January 11th, 2017 8:41 AM

On: Diverse resources for a diverse...

What if we ALL decided to handle a problem in his...

By Pam Fontana

Posted: January 9th, 2017 9:17 AM

On: Hunger strike continues for Forest...

Why is this person due some respect, he broke the law...

By Jerry Webster

Posted: January 9th, 2017 2:32 AM

On: Hunger strike continues for Forest...

Emma Christiansen, I am a bit unclear as to why you...

By Evangeline Valhalla

Posted: January 8th, 2017 9:33 PM

On: Hunger strike continues for Forest...

I'm still laughing at how this guy was so taken...

By Emma Christiansen

Posted: January 8th, 2017 5:01 PM

On: Hunger strike continues for Forest...

So immature! He wanted it on record that it...

By Emma Christiansen

Posted: January 8th, 2017 4:55 PM

On: Hosty backs off after accepting...

"The reason why these video cameras and most of...

By Sharon Daly

Posted: January 7th, 2017 11:56 PM

On: Hosty backs off after accepting...

Mark Hosty saying a situation is "overblown"...

By Bill Dwyer

Posted: January 7th, 2017 8:18 PM

On: Hosty backs off after accepting...

If Hosty didn't want the situation to be...

By Mary Dirks

Posted: January 6th, 2017 8:15 PM

On: Hosty backs off after accepting...

serial maroon.

By Sharon Daly

Posted: January 6th, 2017 11:52 AM

On: Hosty involved in altercation,...

View All Comments

Contact us | Classified | Multimedia | Real Estate | Comment Policy | Privacy Policy
To view any of the other publications owned and operated by Wednesday Journal, Inc., click on the appropriate title.
Wednesday Journal | Forest Park Review | Riverside Brookfield Landmark | Austin Weekly News | Chicago Parent Magazine
© 2017 Wednesday Journal Inc.

Advertisement:

Close