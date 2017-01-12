Alumni Feature - Joseph Almaoui

By Forest Park School District 91

We are so thankful for our alumni and would like to highlight a District 91 alumni, Joseph Almaoui!

Joseph attended Grant-White and Forest Park Middle School. When asked if he has any fond memories from his time at District 91, he responded, "All the teachers from Ms. Herman and Ms. Muscianti (Kindergarten) to Ms. Ciardullo (8th Grade) were excellent because they were supportive and cared for each student's education."

Joseph now teaches 6th Grade Earth Science at Forest Park Middle School. He said, "I still have fond memories of all the classrooms and I hope that my students are getting a good experience in my room as well."

If you are an alumni of District 91, we would like to hear from you! Please fill out our survey at https://goo.gl/forms/LoXAG1aFzAjSaCFD3.