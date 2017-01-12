Board Meeting Highlights 12/8/2016
By Forest Park School District 91
Board of Education Highlights
12/8/2016
Truth and Taxation Hearing
The 2016 property tax levy request was approved. The overall increase for residential properties is estimated to be less than 1% for 2016. The levy request for 2016 will capture new revenue that will become available as a result of the expiration of the Forest Park Mall Tax-Increment Financing (TIF). To view the presentation from the December 8 Board Meeting, please view the 2016 Property Tax Levy Information article on our website.
Consent Agenda Items
The consent agenda items included: approval of minutes for the November meeting, approval of payrolls for the month of December, approval of the financial data as provided by the Township Treasurer's Office, approval of destruction of any records executive session minutes of May 2015 and several personnel items. All of the items were approved.
Innovative Learning Report by Amanda Huber
District 91's Director of Innovative Learning gave a presentation on the strides the district has taken to provide the best education for our students. She discussed our Future Ready planning and the 2016-2017 goals decided on by each school.
Illinois Association of School Boards: 2016 Joint Annual Conference
Board members discussed the sessions they attended at the Illinois Association of School Boards: 2016 Joint Annual Conference.
Status of District Finances
It appears that the Governor and legislative leaders could not reach an agreement on a budget--either as another stop-gap measure or a more stable, based on compromise, budget.
Fortunately, the education budget adopted in June 2016 was for the entire fiscal year. However, the allocations for most State services will expire on December 31, 2016.
Speaker Madigan insists on a budget agreement that excludes any reform measures; Governor Rauner prefers to include some reform measures, revenue "enhancements," and stipulations on terms limits and a property tax freeze.
Policy Revisions
The Board policy revisions were approved. The consideration of a second reading and adoption of Policy 2:150 was also approved.
5Essentials Survey
The District is still taking feedback for the 5Essentials survey and hoping to get more parent responses.
