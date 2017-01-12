29°
MainContact UsSubscribeRenew
Home
MainArticlesCrimeOpinionObituariesMultimediaSubscribe
News
MainRestaurantsCouponsBlogs 
Dining
MainShopsCouponsBlogs 
Shopping
MainResourcesHome ImprovementReligion 
Directory
MainListingsOpen HousesRentalsOfficesAgentsTransfers
Real Estate
MainAdsJobsGuidelinesLegal Notices 
Classified
MainBlogsPeople  
Community

Board Meeting Highlights 12/8/2016

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Print

By Forest Park School District 91

Board of Education Highlights

12/8/2016

Truth and Taxation Hearing

The 2016 property tax levy request was approved. The overall increase for residential properties is estimated to be less than 1% for 2016. The levy request for 2016 will capture new revenue that will become available as a result of the expiration of the Forest Park Mall Tax-Increment Financing (TIF). To view the presentation from the December 8 Board Meeting, please view the 2016 Property Tax Levy Information article on our website.

Consent Agenda Items

The consent agenda items included: approval of minutes for the November meeting, approval of payrolls for the month of December, approval of the financial data as provided by the Township Treasurer's Office, approval of destruction of any records executive session minutes of May 2015 and several personnel items. All of the items were approved.

Innovative Learning Report by Amanda Huber

District 91's Director of Innovative Learning gave a presentation on the strides the district has taken to provide the best education for our students. She discussed our Future Ready planning and the 2016-2017 goals decided on by each school.

Illinois Association of School Boards: 2016 Joint Annual Conference

Board members discussed the sessions they attended at the Illinois Association of School Boards: 2016 Joint Annual Conference.

Status of District Finances

It appears that the Governor and legislative leaders could not reach an agreement on a budget--either as another stop-gap measure or a more stable, based on compromise, budget.

Fortunately, the education budget adopted in June 2016 was for the entire fiscal year. However, the allocations for most State services will expire on December 31, 2016.

Speaker Madigan insists on a budget agreement that excludes any reform measures; Governor Rauner prefers to include some reform measures, revenue "enhancements," and stipulations on terms limits and a property tax freeze.

Policy Revisions

The Board policy revisions were approved. The consideration of a second reading and adoption of Policy 2:150 was also approved.

5Essentials Survey

The District is still taking feedback for the 5Essentials survey and hoping to get more parent responses.



Reader Comments

No Comments - Add Your Comment

Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.

Comment Policy

Facebook Connect

Quick Links

Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Forest Park.

            
SubscribeClassified
MultimediaContact us
Submit Letter To The Editor
Place a Classified Ad

Classified Ad

Home Maintenance Services

LBDI, Inc. Home Maintenance Services, Residential & Commercial Remodeling. Call Barry @ 630.687.3000

Read more...

View Classified Ads

Latest Comments

Pam, it happens a lot.

By Jerry Webster

Posted: January 13th, 2017 2:41 PM

On: Chalk to be the first to offer...

From someone posting from an obviously fake facebook...

By Pam Fontana

Posted: January 13th, 2017 9:31 AM

On: Chalk to be the first to offer...

Against video gambling being shoved down our throats?...

By Greg Grex

Posted: January 12th, 2017 11:50 PM

On: Chalk to be the first to offer...

It's time to get rid of little Tony and his...

By Greg Grex

Posted: January 12th, 2017 11:48 PM

On: Story of the year: Video gaming

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P3t45F76UMc

By Greg Grex

Posted: January 12th, 2017 11:46 PM

On: Hosty backs off after accepting...

Hosty is beyond pathetic. Grow up, and buy some...

By Greg Grex

Posted: January 12th, 2017 11:29 PM

On: Hosty backs off after accepting...

It's no surprise to me that Pilar and her staff...

By Rodger Brayden

Posted: January 11th, 2017 8:41 AM

On: Diverse resources for a diverse...

What if we ALL decided to handle a problem in his...

By Pam Fontana

Posted: January 9th, 2017 9:17 AM

On: Hunger strike continues for Forest...

Why is this person due some respect, he broke the law...

By Jerry Webster

Posted: January 9th, 2017 2:32 AM

On: Hunger strike continues for Forest...

Emma Christiansen, I am a bit unclear as to why you...

By Evangeline Valhalla

Posted: January 8th, 2017 9:33 PM

On: Hunger strike continues for Forest...

View All Comments

Contact us | Classified | Multimedia | Real Estate | Comment Policy | Privacy Policy
To view any of the other publications owned and operated by Wednesday Journal, Inc., click on the appropriate title.
Wednesday Journal | Forest Park Review | Riverside Brookfield Landmark | Austin Weekly News | Chicago Parent Magazine
© 2017 Wednesday Journal Inc.

Advertisement:

Close