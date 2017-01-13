29°
MainContact UsSubscribeRenew
Home
MainArticlesCrimeOpinionObituariesMultimediaSubscribe
News
MainRestaurantsCouponsBlogs 
Dining
MainShopsCouponsBlogs 
Shopping
MainResourcesHome ImprovementReligion 
Directory
MainListingsOpen HousesRentalsOfficesAgentsTransfers
Real Estate
MainAdsJobsGuidelinesLegal Notices 
Classified
MainBlogsPeople  
Community

Reading Incentives Motivate Students at Grant-White

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Print

Copies of each log are available outside of Mrs. Greco's room.

By Grant-White Elementary

Forest Park School District 91

There are several great reading incentive programs out there, and Mrs. Greco, our reading specialist, has compiled three that are tailored to the interests of students at Grant-White. Students can earn tickets to Six Flags Great America, Santa's Village Azoosement Park, and a Kane County Cougars Game!

 

A fan favorite for the past several years is the Six Flags Read to Succeed program. Students can read a total of 6 hours (360 minutes) by Friday, February 24 to earn a free ticket to enjoy this summer.

 

Another great experience for students can be to attend the Kane County Cougars baseball game. Students earn a ticket, a free hotdog meal, and are usually treated to a fireworks display after the game. They simply need to read three books and pass Reading Counts computerized quizzes for each one.

 

Finally, Santa's Village Azoosement Park  allows you to become a member of the Reader of the Pack. Students need to read 6 hours, or 360 minutes to receive a general admission ticket for free!

 

The good news is that students can use their nightly reading to count for each of these incentive programs! If your student reads 20 minutes per night 5 days a week, they will be eligible for these prizes within less than 4 weeks! Get reading, Eagles!

 

 

Please Note: Content on this page may be written or read by students, or contain information about students; comments deemed inappropriate will be removed.

Reader Comments

No Comments - Add Your Comment

Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.

Comment Policy

Facebook Connect

Quick Links

Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Forest Park.

            
SubscribeClassified
MultimediaContact us
Submit Letter To The Editor
Place a Classified Ad

Classified Ad

ADMIN ASST. PART TIME

Lagrange Park real estate office needs part time administrative assistant to help answer phones, set appointments, greet clients and handling web based real estate platforms. Must be knowledgeable in Microsoft Word. Hours Thursday & Friday, 1...

Read more...

View Classified Ads

Latest Comments

Pam, it happens a lot.

By Jerry Webster

Posted: January 13th, 2017 2:41 PM

On: Chalk to be the first to offer...

From someone posting from an obviously fake facebook...

By Pam Fontana

Posted: January 13th, 2017 9:31 AM

On: Chalk to be the first to offer...

Against video gambling being shoved down our throats?...

By Greg Grex

Posted: January 12th, 2017 11:50 PM

On: Chalk to be the first to offer...

It's time to get rid of little Tony and his...

By Greg Grex

Posted: January 12th, 2017 11:48 PM

On: Story of the year: Video gaming

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P3t45F76UMc

By Greg Grex

Posted: January 12th, 2017 11:46 PM

On: Hosty backs off after accepting...

Hosty is beyond pathetic. Grow up, and buy some...

By Greg Grex

Posted: January 12th, 2017 11:29 PM

On: Hosty backs off after accepting...

It's no surprise to me that Pilar and her staff...

By Rodger Brayden

Posted: January 11th, 2017 8:41 AM

On: Diverse resources for a diverse...

What if we ALL decided to handle a problem in his...

By Pam Fontana

Posted: January 9th, 2017 9:17 AM

On: Hunger strike continues for Forest...

Why is this person due some respect, he broke the law...

By Jerry Webster

Posted: January 9th, 2017 2:32 AM

On: Hunger strike continues for Forest...

Emma Christiansen, I am a bit unclear as to why you...

By Evangeline Valhalla

Posted: January 8th, 2017 9:33 PM

On: Hunger strike continues for Forest...

View All Comments

Contact us | Classified | Multimedia | Real Estate | Comment Policy | Privacy Policy
To view any of the other publications owned and operated by Wednesday Journal, Inc., click on the appropriate title.
Wednesday Journal | Forest Park Review | Riverside Brookfield Landmark | Austin Weekly News | Chicago Parent Magazine
© 2017 Wednesday Journal Inc.

Advertisement:

Close