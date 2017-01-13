Reading Incentives Motivate Students at Grant-White
There are several great reading incentive programs out there, and Mrs. Greco, our reading specialist, has compiled three that are tailored to the interests of students at Grant-White. Students can earn tickets to Six Flags Great America, Santa's Village Azoosement Park, and a Kane County Cougars Game!
A fan favorite for the past several years is the Six Flags Read to Succeed program. Students can read a total of 6 hours (360 minutes) by Friday, February 24 to earn a free ticket to enjoy this summer.
Another great experience for students can be to attend the Kane County Cougars baseball game. Students earn a ticket, a free hotdog meal, and are usually treated to a fireworks display after the game. They simply need to read three books and pass Reading Counts computerized quizzes for each one.
Finally, Santa's Village Azoosement Park allows you to become a member of the Reader of the Pack. Students need to read 6 hours, or 360 minutes to receive a general admission ticket for free!
The good news is that students can use their nightly reading to count for each of these incentive programs! If your student reads 20 minutes per night 5 days a week, they will be eligible for these prizes within less than 4 weeks! Get reading, Eagles!
