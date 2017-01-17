Big Week Jan. 18-25

By Staff

Ike expansion hearings

Wednesday, Jan. 25 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Proviso Math & Science Academy, Forest Park:

The I-290 Eisenhower Expressway Draft Environmental Impact Statement (DEIS) is available for review. There is a 45-day comment period, and comments on the DEIS will be accepted through Feb. 13. A public hearing will be held at PMSA, 8601 Roosevelt Road, Forest Park. Questions should be directed to Mark Peterson, Illinois Department of Transportation, 201 W. Center Court, Schaumburg 60196.

Library Luau

Jan. 22 from 2 to 3 p.m., Austin Room, Forest Park Public Library:

Banish winter blues with a tropical celebration of culture, music, and fun. Families and all ages. The Barefoot Hawaiians will demonstrate Hula dancing. 7555 Jackson Blvd. For more information or to register, call 708-366-7171 or visit www.fppl.org/events.

A musical feast

Sunday, Jan. 22 at 4 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church:

St. John Choristers presents "An Epiphany Music Feast," conducted by director Paul Lindblad. A six-course banquet in the castle of King Henry VIII follows the concert, recreating a medieval feast. Each dish is announced with choral and instrumental fanfares and pageantry. $25, by reservation only. For tickets or more information, call 847-420-9200 or email PLindbladC@comcast.net. 305 Circle Ave.

Math Night

Friday, Jan. 20 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Forest Park Middle School:

South Forest Park PTO presents Math Night, an evening of math games, riddles, challenges and fun, led by multiple instructors of Forest Park schools. All ages and schools are welcome.

D209 town hall meetings

Tuesday, Jan. 24 from 6:30 to 8 p.m., Forest Park Village Hall:

Proviso Township High Schools District 209 Board of Education and Dr. Jesse J. Rodríguez, superintendent for District 209, will host a series of town hall meetings in each of the 10 villages within the district, an opportunity for parents and community members in each village to meet with board members and Dr. Rodríguez, ask questions, and learn more about the direction of D209. One or more members of the Board of Education also will be in attendance. All meetings will be in English and Spanish. In addition, more meetings in more villages are being planned. 517 Desplaines Ave.

Tae Kwon Do

Thursday, Jan. 19 from 6 to 7 p.m., Park District Administration Building:

White Wolf Academy of Martial Arts teaches Tae Kwon Do with influences from other arts to strengthen the body, mind and spirit, increasing self-confidence and self-esteem. Ages 5-12, 2nd floor, Tuesdays and Thursdays, Jan. 19-Feb. 14. Registration for Forest Park residents $80/non-residents $90.

