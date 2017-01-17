Big Week Jan. 18-25
By Staff
Ike expansion hearings
Wednesday, Jan. 25 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Proviso Math & Science Academy, Forest Park:
The I-290 Eisenhower Expressway Draft Environmental Impact Statement (DEIS) is available for review. There is a 45-day comment period, and comments on the DEIS will be accepted through Feb. 13. A public hearing will be held at PMSA, 8601 Roosevelt Road, Forest Park. Questions should be directed to Mark Peterson, Illinois Department of Transportation, 201 W. Center Court, Schaumburg 60196.
Library Luau
Jan. 22 from 2 to 3 p.m., Austin Room, Forest Park Public Library:
Banish winter blues with a tropical celebration of culture, music, and fun. Families and all ages. The Barefoot Hawaiians will demonstrate Hula dancing. 7555 Jackson Blvd. For more information or to register, call 708-366-7171 or visit www.fppl.org/events.
A musical feast
Sunday, Jan. 22 at 4 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church:
St. John Choristers presents "An Epiphany Music Feast," conducted by director Paul Lindblad. A six-course banquet in the castle of King Henry VIII follows the concert, recreating a medieval feast. Each dish is announced with choral and instrumental fanfares and pageantry. $25, by reservation only. For tickets or more information, call 847-420-9200 or email PLindbladC@comcast.net. 305 Circle Ave.
Math Night
Friday, Jan. 20 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Forest Park Middle School:
South Forest Park PTO presents Math Night, an evening of math games, riddles, challenges and fun, led by multiple instructors of Forest Park schools. All ages and schools are welcome.
D209 town hall meetings
Tuesday, Jan. 24 from 6:30 to 8 p.m., Forest Park Village Hall:
Proviso Township High Schools District 209 Board of Education and Dr. Jesse J. Rodríguez, superintendent for District 209, will host a series of town hall meetings in each of the 10 villages within the district, an opportunity for parents and community members in each village to meet with board members and Dr. Rodríguez, ask questions, and learn more about the direction of D209. One or more members of the Board of Education also will be in attendance. All meetings will be in English and Spanish. In addition, more meetings in more villages are being planned. 517 Desplaines Ave.
Tae Kwon Do
Thursday, Jan. 19 from 6 to 7 p.m., Park District Administration Building:
White Wolf Academy of Martial Arts teaches Tae Kwon Do with influences from other arts to strengthen the body, mind and spirit, increasing self-confidence and self-esteem. Ages 5-12, 2nd floor, Tuesdays and Thursdays, Jan. 19-Feb. 14. Registration for Forest Park residents $80/non-residents $90.
Calendar Events
As you've likely noticed, our Calendar has changed to Big Week. Fewer items, higher profile. If you would like your event to be featured here, please send a photo and details by noon of the Wednesday before it needs to be published. We can't publish everything, but we'll do our best to feature the week's highlights.
Email calendar@wjinc.com.
Reader Comments
No Comments - Add Your Comment
Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.
Facebook Connect
Quick Links
Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Forest Park.
|Subscribe
|Classified
|Multimedia
|Contact us
|Submit Letter To The Editor
|Place a Classified Ad
Classified Ad
Latest Comments
It's funny, Mark, but I don't recall reading...
By Bill Dwyer
Posted: January 17th, 2017 10:33 PM
On: The right tone
You deserve the accolades! Thanks for being child and...
By Jill Wagner
Posted: January 17th, 2017 9:55 PM
Editorials are opinion not journalism. The FPR...
By Daniel Jones
Posted: January 17th, 2017 5:45 PM
On: The right tone
It seems to me that the village should be funding the...
By Jerry Webster
Posted: January 17th, 2017 3:45 PM
Your feelings aside, it's still not journalism....
By Mark Luptak
Posted: January 16th, 2017 10:13 PM
On: The right tone
Then you don't know Mark Hosty of the long line...
By Bill Dwyer
Posted: January 16th, 2017 6:03 PM
On: The right tone
Came across this editorial and was dissapointed at the...
By Mark Luptak
Posted: January 15th, 2017 10:07 PM
On: The right tone
Being bullied by politicians seems to be trending, so...
By Evangeline Valhalla
Posted: January 15th, 2017 5:04 PM
The figures clearly show the predatory money-grab...
By James Walker
Posted: January 15th, 2017 7:39 AM
Right on Review! Great description of Hosty.
By Daniel Jones
Posted: January 14th, 2017 11:08 AM
On: The right tone