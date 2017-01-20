Congratulations to Conference Champs!
Congratulations to Mr. Rey and his 7th and 6th grade basketball team won their conference last night!
Our students accomplished this feat while overcoming some overwhelming odds. For example, two of the schools in our conference have more students in one grade than we have in our entire school. Two of our regular starters also were not even members of our team last year as 6th graders and they did phenomenally. The team also acoomplished this exceptional goal while finishing second quarter with a collective GPA if 3.31. Thank you to all the teachers, parents and administration who helped out our students.
All our members deserve congratulations!
Justin Abina
Oxavionne Bryant
Jacari Cole
Christian Crawford
Lathan Fields
Javier Figeurora
Hamza Hodzic
Tajonn Johnson
Kameron Mabins
Micahel Racanelli
Dominic Robinson
Marquel Saleek
Demante Sanni-Fields
James Shortall
Di'Mari Willaby
