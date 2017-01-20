42°
Garfield Students Learn About Abraham Lincoln

By Garfield Elementary

Forest Park School District 91

It's hard to believe the 3rd quarter of the school year has begun!  Students at Garfield attended an Abraham Lincoln assembly this morning sponsored by PBIS as an end of the quarter celebration for 2nd quarter.  The presenter entered as President Lincoln.  He told part of his story, then changed his costume to go back in time and become a young Abraham Lincoln.  He continued to share his life events in sequence from his childhood through the night that the Civil War ended.  The play was very engaging and the students had some great questions at the end.  Make sure you ask your child about it to see what they learned about our nation's 16th president.

 

