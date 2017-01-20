NEHS Collects Aluminum Tabs for Ronald McDonald House

By Grant-White Elementary

Forest Park School District 91

National Elementary Honor Society students gathered this week for their monthly weighing of pop tops collected by students at Grant-White. Students can bring in pop tops or other aluminum tabs, which will be weighed and turned in to the Ronald McDonald House charities. Ronald McDonald house provides housing programs for families who must travel long distances for their children to receive medical treatment.

At the end of the year, students take all of the pop tops collected each month and deliver them in person. The funds generated from recycling the aluminum tops help offset the expenses at Ronald McDonald House. While at the House, students also bake cookies in their facility which are distributed to the guests.

For more information, please visit http://www.rmhc.org/.







