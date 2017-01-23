28°
MainContact UsSubscribeRenew
Home
MainArticlesCrimeOpinionObituariesMultimediaSubscribe
News
MainRestaurantsCouponsBlogs 
Dining
MainShopsCouponsBlogs 
Shopping
MainResourcesHome ImprovementReligion 
Directory
MainListingsOpen HousesRentalsOfficesAgentsTransfers
Real Estate
MainAdsJobsGuidelinesLegal Notices 
Classified
MainBlogsPeople  
Community

Family Math Night

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Print
Show/Hide Gallery

By Field-Stevenson Elementary

Forest Park School District 91

On Friday, January 20th, we had a wonderful turnout of families across the district taking part in the annual South PTO Math Night event.  Mr. McElligott, math specialist and event organizer, relocated the event to the Middle School cafetorium in anticipation of the large turnout.  The tables were fiilled with excitement as volunteers engaged the kids in games, calculations, logic, probability, graphing, geometry and more!  Field-Stevenson would like to thank parents, PTO & teachers for participating and sharing a love of math with the children at Math Night.

 

Please Note: Content on this page may be written or read by students, or contain information about students; comments deemed inappropriate will be removed.

Reader Comments

No Comments - Add Your Comment

Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.

Comment Policy

Facebook Connect

Quick Links

Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Forest Park.

            
SubscribeClassified
MultimediaContact us
Submit Letter To The Editor
Place a Classified Ad

Classified Ad

View Classified Ads

Latest Comments

This is a proper suit. The area has virtually no risk...

By James Walker

Posted: January 28th, 2017 7:36 AM

On: Village of Oak Brook sues to halt...

Oh that is outstanding that I was featured in this...

By Jeremy Horn

Posted: January 27th, 2017 5:57 PM

On: D209 visit to Forest Park sparks...

It as appears the police did a great job in collecting...

By Jerry Webster

Posted: January 27th, 2017 4:52 PM

On: Maywood man charged in hit-and-run...

The poor guy lost his leg, I hear. Also that kudos are...

By Bill Dwyer

Posted: January 27th, 2017 12:44 PM

On: Maywood man charged in hit-and-run...

Let's hope justice is better than what happened...

By Pam Fontana

Posted: January 27th, 2017 11:20 AM

On: Maywood man charged in hit-and-run...

I would also suggest someone with time and a tad more...

By John R. Hosty Jr.

Posted: January 27th, 2017 10:33 AM

On: A street paved with gold

The Wednesday Journal has a follow up story on a...

By Bill Dwyer

Posted: January 27th, 2017 8:14 AM

On: A street paved with gold

Actually, Dana, there is a very powerful legal...

By Bill Dwyer

Posted: January 25th, 2017 10:24 PM

On: A street paved with gold

I'm really surprised not to see any comments here...

By Dana Todd

Posted: January 25th, 2017 7:12 PM

On: A street paved with gold

Yes because the previous Superintendent was Tide with...

By Rosalio Medina

Posted: January 24th, 2017 4:30 PM

On: Indeed, One Proviso

View All Comments

Contact us | Classified | Multimedia | Real Estate | Comment Policy | Privacy Policy
To view any of the other publications owned and operated by Wednesday Journal, Inc., click on the appropriate title.
Wednesday Journal | Forest Park Review | Riverside Brookfield Landmark | Austin Weekly News | Chicago Parent Magazine
© 2017 Wednesday Journal Inc.

Advertisement:

Close