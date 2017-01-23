Family Math Night

By Field-Stevenson Elementary

Forest Park School District 91

On Friday, January 20th, we had a wonderful turnout of families across the district taking part in the annual South PTO Math Night event. Mr. McElligott, math specialist and event organizer, relocated the event to the Middle School cafetorium in anticipation of the large turnout. The tables were fiilled with excitement as volunteers engaged the kids in games, calculations, logic, probability, graphing, geometry and more! Field-Stevenson would like to thank parents, PTO & teachers for participating and sharing a love of math with the children at Math Night.

Please Note: Content on this page may be written or read by students, or contain information about students; comments deemed inappropriate will be removed.