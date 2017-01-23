South Side Math Night

By Betsy Ross Elementary

Forest Park School District 91

On Friday night, teachers from Betsy Ross and Field Stevenson gathered with many families for some fun math games and activities. Children and their parents learned some fun ways to work on math concepts, and everyone enjoyed playing games. Thanks to our math specialists and many teacher volunteers for putting together such a great, brain-building night!

