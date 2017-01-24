Big Week Jan. 25 - Feb. 1

By Staff

Chinese New Year

Sunday, Jan. 29 at 2 p.m., Forest Park Public Library:

A Chinese New Year celebration will be presented at 2 p.m., featuring The Paper Lantern. Open to families & all ages. 7555 Jackson Blvd. in Forest Park. Info: 708-689-6126. http://bit.ly/2fG32di.

Spaghetti dinner

Saturday, Jan. 28 from 5 to 8 p.m., St. Bernardine Parish:

Garlic bread, salad, dessert, drinks (water bottle, lemonade, coffee), carry-outs available. Adults $6/$3 for children under 12. Volunteers are still needed! Call the rectory office at 708-366-0839 or email church@stbern.com if you can help out or bring a dessert to share.

Honoring Cernan

Learn more about Eugene Cernan, the last man to walk to on the moon, at the Cernan Earth and Space Center of Triton College, 2000 Fifth Ave., River Grove. The center features a variety of earth and sky shows, children's shows, laser light shows, earth and space exhibits, a membership program and the Star Store gift shop. Hours: Mon.-Thu., 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Fri., 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and 6:30-9 p.m.; Sat. 6-10 p.m.; Sun. 1-5 p.m. Theater admission: $8/adult ($10 for laser show); $4/youth ($5 for laser show); $4/senior (55+) ($5 for laser show). 708-456-030.

Daddy-Daughter Sweetheart Dance

Friday, Feb. 3 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Park District of Forest Park:

If you're between the ages of 4 and 12, ask your father, grandfather, or uncle to accompany you. Enjoy a delicious dinner, games and dancing to your favorite musical tunes. Make sure to dress for the occasion in your favorite sweetheart outfit. Each child will receive a special gift and all the adult/child couples will receive a photo to remember this special occasion. Resident, $35 per couple; non-resident, $45 per couple; $7 extra child. Register by calling 708-366-7500 or go to www.pdofp.org.

Unfortunate Events Party

Friday, Jan. 27 at 4 p.m., Forest Park Public Library:

Fans of A Series of Unfortunate Events can enjoy the books that inspired the Netflix series with the rest of Club Tween. Listen to the first audiobook and enjoy snacks as well as a Quote Canvas craft. Be sure to check out the books here at the library. Ages 8-11.

Sugar Beet Food Swap

Sunday, Jan. 29 from 2 to 3:30 p.m., Sugar Beet Food Coop:

Come share your edibles with fellow food lovers. A food swap is an event where members of a community share homemade, homegrown, or foraged foods with each other. Swaps allow direct trades to take place between attendees, e.g., a loaf of bread for a jar of pickles or a half-dozen backyard eggs (foodswapnetwork.com/what-is-a-food-swap/). Free and open to all (must provide swappable items!) 812 Madison St., Oak Park. For more, call 708-948-7656. Please rsvp by stopping at the registers in store or by emailing marketing@sugarbeet.coop.

Calendar Events

As you've likely noticed, our Calendar has changed to Big Week. Fewer items, higher profile. If you would like your event to be featured here, please send a photo and details by noon of the Wednesday before it needs to be published. We can't publish everything, but we'll do our best to feature the week's highlights.

Email calendar@wjinc.com.