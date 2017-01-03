MainContact UsSubscribeRenew
Big Week Jan. 4-11

By Staff

My Voice, My Story

Sunday, Jan. 8 at 2 p.m., Forest Park Public Library:

Series focuses on personal stories and culture sharing and features guest Rina Peterson and a special dance presentation paying tribute to Indonesian performing arts. All ages are invited to join this monthly multicultural celebration of community. 

Friday Afternoon Movie

Friday, Jan. 6 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Austin Room, Forest Park Public Library:

Each Friday in January, the library is celebrating the great director Alfred Hitchcock by showing one of his classic films.

  • Jan. 6: Rear Window
  • Jan. 13: Rebecca
  • Jan. 20: Vertigo
  • Jan. 27: North by Northwest

Fitness Days

The Park District of Forest Park is offering free adult fitness classes all week long, Jan. 9-13 to help work off some of that holiday indulgence. Park District of Forest Park, 7501 W. Harrison St. Call 708-366-7500 or visit www.pdofp.org for more information.

Friday Movie Night

Friday, Jan. 6 at 6:15 p.m., Park District of Forest Park, Building 4:

Friday Movie Night features The BFG (The Big Friendly Giant). Residents $5/non-residents $7. The Park, 7501 W. Harrison St. Call 708-366-7500 or visit www.pdofp.org for more information.

Council meeting

Monday, Jan. 9 at 7 p.m., Forest Park Village Hall, Council Chambers: 

The year's first village council meeting takes place this Monday at 517 Desplaines Ave. Check forestpark.net for the agenda.

Calendar Events

As you've likely noticed, our Calendar has changed to Big Week. Fewer items, higher profile. If you would like your event to be featured here, please send a photo and details by noon of the Wednesday before it needs to be published. We can't publish everything, but we'll do our best to feature the week's highlights.
Email calendar@wjinc.com.

Latest Comments

This altercation was adjudicated last night. Here is...

By Steven Backman

Posted: January 5th, 2017 7:38 PM

On: Hosty involved in altercation,...

As always, there's backstory here we don't...

By Geoff Binns-Calvey

Posted: January 5th, 2017 2:11 PM

On: After losing home, Forest Park man...

So good to hear! Just celebrated my 30 year reunion...

By Patti Leninger Chow

Posted: January 4th, 2017 10:30 PM

On: A year and a half with Dr. Hardy

If I were a paying subscriber of this newspaper,...

By Jason Hawk

Posted: January 4th, 2017 8:58 PM

On: Resolving to take better care of...

So he expected free police service, free schools, free...

By Dana Primrose Bloede

Posted: January 4th, 2017 8:39 PM

On: After losing home, Forest Park man...

16 siblings don't want to pay taxes for over 5...

By Jason Hawk

Posted: January 4th, 2017 8:39 PM

On: After losing home, Forest Park man...

Congratulations! Reminds me of "To Sir, With...

By Jason Hawk

Posted: January 4th, 2017 8:35 PM

On: A year and a half with Dr. Hardy

The 18th Amendment was passed in January 1919, and...

By Jason Hawk

Posted: January 4th, 2017 7:43 PM

On: 100 YEARS OF THE FOREST PARK...

Well according to the article the family STOPPED...

By Pam Fontana

Posted: January 4th, 2017 4:27 PM

On: After losing home, Forest Park man...

Does anyone know the total amount of back taxes that...

By Samuel Whalen

Posted: January 4th, 2017 4:09 PM

On: After losing home, Forest Park man...

