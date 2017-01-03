Big Week Jan. 4-11
By Staff
My Voice, My Story
Sunday, Jan. 8 at 2 p.m., Forest Park Public Library:
Series focuses on personal stories and culture sharing and features guest Rina Peterson and a special dance presentation paying tribute to Indonesian performing arts. All ages are invited to join this monthly multicultural celebration of community.
Friday Afternoon Movie
Friday, Jan. 6 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Austin Room, Forest Park Public Library:
Each Friday in January, the library is celebrating the great director Alfred Hitchcock by showing one of his classic films.
- Jan. 6: Rear Window
- Jan. 13: Rebecca
- Jan. 20: Vertigo
- Jan. 27: North by Northwest
Fitness Days
The Park District of Forest Park is offering free adult fitness classes all week long, Jan. 9-13 to help work off some of that holiday indulgence. Park District of Forest Park, 7501 W. Harrison St. Call 708-366-7500 or visit www.pdofp.org for more information.
Friday Movie Night
Friday, Jan. 6 at 6:15 p.m., Park District of Forest Park, Building 4:
Friday Movie Night features The BFG (The Big Friendly Giant). Residents $5/non-residents $7. The Park, 7501 W. Harrison St. Call 708-366-7500 or visit www.pdofp.org for more information.
Council meeting
Monday, Jan. 9 at 7 p.m., Forest Park Village Hall, Council Chambers:
The year's first village council meeting takes place this Monday at 517 Desplaines Ave. Check forestpark.net for the agenda.
Calendar Events
As you've likely noticed, our Calendar has changed to Big Week. Fewer items, higher profile. If you would like your event to be featured here, please send a photo and details by noon of the Wednesday before it needs to be published. We can't publish everything, but we'll do our best to feature the week's highlights.
Email calendar@wjinc.com.
