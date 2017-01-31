Big Week Feb. 1-8

By Staff

Door County Fish Boil

Saturday, Feb. 4 around 4:30 p.m., FitzGerald's parking lot in Berwyn:

FitzGerald's Nightclub hosts its annual Door County-style fresh fish boil, accompanied by live music. Doors open at 3:30, with the first boil at approximately 4:30, conducted by Ken Koyen, aka "the Fish Mortician." Live music starts in the big room at 4:45 and continues throughout the evening. The Island All-Star Band strikes up at 7:30. For more, call 708-788-2118. Roosevelt Road and Clarence.

Blood Drive

Sunday, Feb. 5 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., St. John Lutheran:

The St. John Blood Drive takes place in the school's gym/kitchen.

Memoir writing workshops

Thursdays, Feb. 2, 9 and 16 from 7 to 9 p.m. at Hemingway's Birthplace:

The Ernest Hemingway Foundation of Oak Park's writer-in-residence (2015-2017), David W. Berner, will conduct a series of writing workshops ending with a workshop on getting your writing published (Feb. 23 from 7 to 8:30 p.m.). Berner writes memoirs, personal essays, literary nonfiction, and fiction. His new book, October Song: A Memoir of Music and the Journey of Time, will be available in April. He is an associate professor at Columbia College, a journalist, and broadcaster. Learn more at www.davidwberner.com. 339 N. Oak Park Ave. For details, visit ehfop.org.

Honoring Cernan

Learn more about the late Eugene Cernan, Proviso alum, Bellwood native, and the last human being to walk on the moon, at the Cernan Earth and Space Center of Triton College, 2000 Fifth Ave., River Grove. The center features a variety of earth and sky shows, children's shows, laser light shows, earth and space exhibits, a membership program and the Star Store gift shop. Hours: Mon.-Thu., 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Fri., 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and 6:30-9 p.m.; Sat. 6-10 p.m.; Sun. 1-5 p.m. Theater admission: $8/adult ($10 for laser show); $4/youth ($5 for laser show); $4/senior (55+) ($5 for laser show). 708-456-0300.

The League of Improv Heroes

Saturdays, Feb. 4, 11 and 18, Open Door Theater, Oak Park:

Improvisational Comedy featuring Second City teachers, alumnae and some of the lovely ladies of "The Spew." Tickets: $15 at www.opendoor902@gmail.com or call 708-386-5510. Located at 902 S. Ridgeland Ave.

Free Folk Music Concert

Monday, Feb. 6 at 7 p.m., Oak Park Public Library:

Singer/songwriter/pianist Kenny White will perform in the Veterans Room. The successful NYC-based record producer has worked with stars like Mick Jagger, Merle Haggard, and Keith Richards. 834 Lake St., in Oak Park. CDs will be for sale and signing. Contact Debby Preiser, 708-697-6915 or dpreiser@oppl.org.

East meets West

Saturday, Feb. 4 at 1 and 2:30 p.m., Proviso West High School:

Proviso East meets Proviso West in basketball, girls and boys. Girls game is 1 p.m. with the boys following at 2:30 p.m. Proviso West hosts the rivalry this year in the main gym.

Daddy-Daughter Sweetheart Dance

Friday, Feb. 3 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Park District of Forest Park:

A delicious dinner, games and dancing to your favorite musical tunes. Dress for the occasion in your favorite sweetheart outfit. Each child, age 4-12 will receive a special gift and all the adult/child couples will receive a photo to remember the occasion. Resident, $35 per couple; non-resident, $45 per couple; $7 extra child. Registration is no longer being taken, but you can get on the waiting list by calling 708-366-7500 or go to www.pdofp.org.

February Meeting Dates

Wednesday the 1st, Local Adjudication, 4 pm, Village Hall

Monday the 6th, Plan Commission, 7 pm, Village Hall

Tuesday the 7th, Recreation Board, 7 pm, Village Hall

Thursday the 9th, Diversity Commission, 7 pm, Village Hall

Thursday the 9th, District 91 Elementary School District Meeting, 7:30 pm, Administration Office

Monday the 13th, Village Council Meeting, 7 pm, Village Hall

Tuesday the 14th, Forest Park Chamber of Commerce General Meeting

Tuesday the 14th, Auxiliary Police, 7 pm, Village Hall

Wednesday the 15th, Local Adjudication, 10 am, Village Hall

Wednesday the 15th, E-911 Board, 10 am, Village Hall

Wednesday the 15th, Proviso High School 209 Board Meeting, 6:30 pm, PMSA

Thursday the 16th, Fire & Police Commission, 5 pm, Village Hall

Thursday the 16th, Park District of Forest Park Board Meeting, 6 pm, Administration Building

Thursday the 16th, Safety & Traffic Commission, 7 pm, Village Hall

Monday the 20th, Forest Park Library Board, 7:30 pm, Library

Tuesday the 21st, Neighborhood Watch, 7 pm, Village Hall

Tuesday the 21st, Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 pm, Village Hall

Monday the 27th, Village Council Meeting, 7 pm, Village Hall

Calendar Events

