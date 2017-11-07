47°
Big Week Nov. 8-15

By Staff

Veterans Day Ceremony

The village of Forest Park marks Veterans Day with a ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. at Popelka Park, located at the corner of Adams Street and Thomas Avenue.

Commissioner Joseph Byrnes will serve as master of ceremonies, and the keynote speaker will be Mayor Anthony Calderone. The Forest Park Police Color Guard will post and retrieve the colors, and National Anthem will be sung by Ellen Bartolozzi. Tim Hogan will lay a memorial wreath in honor of veterans. Miles Smith will play "Taps." 

Following the ceremony, a light lunch will be offered at the VFW/American Legion Hall at 500 Circle Ave. The public is invited to attend.

Chesterton book discussion 

The G.K. Chesterton Society will meet on Saturday, Nov. 11 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Centuries and Sleuths Bookstore, 7419 Madison St., to discuss the author's work The End of the Armistice, which was published posthumously.

The book includes Chesterton's thoughts on the rise of Nazi Germany and what he saw as an inevitably march toward war.

Friday Night Movie at the park district

The Park District of Forest Park invites kids in grades kindergarten through fifth grade to hang out, spend time with friends and enjoy a movie on Friday, Nov. 10 from 6:15 to 8:15 p.m. at the park district's Building 4, 7501 Harrison St.

You can pre-register at the office, sign up online at www.pdofp.org or register at the door. All movies shown will be G or PG.

Senior Club meets Tuesday

Are you a senior citizen who is looking for friendship and a fun way to spend a Tuesday morning? Then don't miss the Senior Citizens Club of Forest Park's next weekly gathering, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 14 at the Forest Park Community Center, 7640 Jackson Blvd.

Activities include cards, conversation, knitting, crocheting, Po-Ke-No games, coffee, donuts and more. The club also has surprise luncheons and raffles throughout the year. The annual cost to join the club is $10. Call 708-771-7737 for more information.

Calendar Events

As you've likely noticed, our Calendar has changed to Big Week. Fewer items, higher profile. If you would like your event to be featured here, please send a photo and details by noon of the Wednesday before it needs to be published. We can't publish everything, but we'll do our best to feature the week's highlights.
Email calendar@wjinc.com.

