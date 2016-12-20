Not so Big Week Dec. 21-28

By Staff

Boxing Day

Monday, Dec. 26 from noon to 4:30 p.m., Hemingway's Birthplace Home:

The Ernest Hemingway Foundation of Oak Park hosts its annual Boxing Day celebration at the Birthplace Home, 339 N. Oak Park Ave., Monday afternoon. Boxing Day is an English custom that includes holiday music and traditional English pastries and assorted teas. It originated during medieval times on the day after Christmas when lords of the manor shared their Christmas dinners with their servants. The food was placed in boxes, hence the name. Visitors can tour the restored Queen Anne Victorian home where Ernest Hemingway was born. The foundation's museum, located at 200 N. Oak Park Ave., will also be open for no additional charge. Admission is $10 for adults and $7 for seniors and youth. Reservations can be made by sending an email to ehfop@sbcglobal.net or sign up at EventBrite.com.

Country and Roots at FitzGerald's

Thursday, Dec. 22 and Friday, Dec. 23 at FitzGerald's in Berwyn:

The Country Night in Berwyn Holiday Show on Thursday features Wild Earp, The Hot Club of Berwyn, Peter Joly, Erin Edmister & 3 Tons, Allegra Malone, Nick Bachman & Glen DeMichele, the Country Doctors, Dan Whitaker & the Shinebenders, and Network. 7 p.m., $5 cover.

The Redmonds' Family Christmas Show on Friday features the Roots sound of the French Pearl Band, the Neighborhood Kids Choir, The Redmonds, and the Duct Tape Band. 8 p.m., $12 cover.

For more information, contact 708-788-2118 or visit http://www.fitzgeraldsnightclub.com.

Closed

The Forest Park Public Library will be closed Dec. 24 & 25. Merry Christmas.

Winter Performance

Wednesday, Dec. 21 at 6:30 p.m., Grant White School:

Grant White's Winter Performance kicks off the Christmas break. The last day of school is Dec. 22. Grant White is located at 147 Circle Ave. Call 708-366-5704.

Looking ahead

Gaetano's & Ristorantino Mediterraneo, New Year's Eve

Ring in the New Year. First seating at 3 p.m. (children welcome), adults $75 per person; children age 2-12, $20. Second seating reservations anytime between 5:30 & 6:30, $85 a person. Third seating reservations anytime between 8:30 & 9:30, $95 per person. 7636 Madison St.

Exit Strategy, New Year's Eve

Special brunch/lunch honors the last day of 2016, 11a.m.-5 p.m. Beer flights, wine flights, cocktail flights, mimosa flights plus a Build Your Own Bloody Mary bar. Champagne toasts every hour to ring in 2017 around the world.

FitzGerald's rings in the New Year in style with party favors and a champagne toast at midnight. Brickstone Beverage sponsors the evening. In the Club, rock in the New Year with Expo '76 & the Total Pro Horns and their list of hits and obscure cover tunes. Kelly Hogan joins the band for the evening. Doors open at 8 p.m.; music starts at 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $25. Free champagne toast at midnight. No cover. SideBar opens at 5 p.m. FitzGerald's is at 6615 W. Roosevelt, Berwyn. Tickets are available at the club (in person) and TicketWeb http://www.ticketweb.com/snl/VenueListings.action?venueId=32814&pl=. For more information on FitzGerald's, go to http://www.fitzgeraldsnightclub.com.

