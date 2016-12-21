Happy Holidays from Betsy Ross!
Between our 2nd grade Winter Concert, learning about holidays in different cultures, crafts and present making, and our upcoming PTO sponsored parties, the students and teachers have been getting into the spirit of the winter holiday season! Our diverse population, which includes students who celebrate Christmas, Hannukah, Kwanzaa, and Las Posadas, to name a few, has been able to share their family traditions with their classmates.
Whatever holidays you and your family may celebrate, we wish everyone a happy and healthy season!
Please Note: Content on this page may be written or read by students, or contain information about students; comments deemed inappropriate will be removed.
