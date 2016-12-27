Big Week Dec. 28-Jan. 4

By Staff

Senior New Year's Eve Party

Saturday, Dec. 31 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Mohr Community Center:

The annual Community Center end-of-the-year festivies include an elegant sit-down meal, served by staff. In addition to musical entertainment, there will be raffles, prizes, dancing and a champagne toast (with party poppers). Cost is $46 residents, $50 non-residents. Call 708-771-7737 for reservations.

Singing in 2017

Saturday, Dec. 31 at 8 p.m., FitzGerald's Nightclub:

FitzGerald's rings in the New Year in style with party favors and a champagne toast at midnight. Brickstone Beverage sponsors the evening. In the Club, rock in the New Year with Expo '76 & the Total Pro Horns and their list of hits and obscure cover tunes. Kelly Hogan joins the band for the evening. Doors open at 8 p.m.; music starts at 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $25. Free champagne toast at midnight. No cover. SideBar opens at 5 p.m. FitzGerald's is at 6615 W. Roosevelt, Berwyn. Tickets are available at the club (in person) and TicketWeb http://www.ticketweb.com/snl/VenueListings.action?venueId=32814&pl=. For more information on FitzGerald's, go to http://www.fitzgeraldsnightclub.com.

The Heritage, 7403 Madison St., offers three seatings for New Year's Eve: 6-6:30 seating, a 8-8:30 seating and a 10-10:30 seating. The prix fixe menu for the first two seatings is $45 and the late seating, which includes a champagne toast at midnight, is $55. Reservations can be made online at www.theheritagefp.com, by phone 708-435-4937 or emailing reservations@theheritagefp.com.

Angelo O'Leary's, 7522 Madison, hosts a "New Year's Eve Lock In," featuring Joy's Karaoke Community. Join the countdown and watch the ball drop with midnight countdown & cheers. Karaoke, 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. Lock-in, 3-6 a.m. No cover charge. 21+ with valid IDs. Complimentary karaoke for paying customers.

Gaetano's & Ristorantino Mediterraneo, New Year's Eve

Ring in the New Year. First seating at 3 p.m. (children welcome), adults $75 per person; children age 2-12, $20. Second seating reservations anytime between 5:30 & 6:30, $85 a person. Third seating reservations anytime between 8:30 & 9:30, $95 per person. 7636 Madison St.

Exit Strategy, New Year's Eve

Special brunch/lunch honors the last day of 2016, 11a.m.-5 p.m. Beer flights, wine flights, cocktail flights, mimosa flights plus a Build Your Own Bloody Mary bar. Champagne toasts every hour to ring in 2017 around the world.

Bee Gees Night

Friday, Dec. 30 at 9 p.m., Wire in Berwyn:

Wire at 6815 W. Roosevelt Rd. in Berwyn, presents live music by Tributosaurus as they become the Bee Gees. Call 708-669-9473 or visit www.wireismusic.com

Parking holiday

Parking restrictions have been lifted through the holiday. Cars can park on the village streets without notifying the Forest Park police.

