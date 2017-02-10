By Betsy Ross Elementary

Forest Park School District 91

Every quarter, our PBIS team of teachers plans a celebration to honor the efforts our students have made to be Respectful, Responsible, and Safe. The purpose is to help make school a place where children want to be and where they want to succeed. When students view their school in a positive light, they work harder and learn more. Thursday, February 9, the entire school celebrated by going to Disney on Ice at the United Center. Everyone had a great time!

