Disney on Ice!
Every quarter, our PBIS team of teachers plans a celebration to honor the efforts our students have made to be Respectful, Responsible, and Safe. The purpose is to help make school a place where children want to be and where they want to succeed. When students view their school in a positive light, they work harder and learn more. Thursday, February 9, the entire school celebrated by going to Disney on Ice at the United Center. Everyone had a great time!
