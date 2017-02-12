South PTO Science Night.
|Share on Facebook
|Share on Twitter
On Friday, February 10th, Forest Park Police & Fire Dept., Boy Scouts, Little League, Riveredge, Forest Park Review, PMSA, Forest Park Library and the Park District brought hands-on science fun to Science Night! Each station brought a new and exciting look at real-world science! Thanks to all the community volunteers who took the time to inspire a new generation of scientists.
Please Note: Content on this page may be written or read by students, or contain information about students; comments deemed inappropriate will be removed.
Reader Comments
No Comments - Add Your Comment
Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.
Facebook Connect
Quick Links
Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Forest Park.
|Subscribe
|Classified
|Multimedia
|Contact us
|Submit Letter To The Editor
|Place a Classified Ad
Classified Ad
Latest Comments
Mr. Rice, I don't believe my husband made it...
By Angela Morehouse-Brown
Posted: February 16th, 2017 11:55 AM
By John Rice
Posted: February 15th, 2017 6:51 PM
Thank you Jackie! It is truly my pleasure and honor...
By Denise Murray
Posted: February 15th, 2017 12:53 PM
One of the best teachers at Garfield (we had the BEST...
By Erika Goodman Osborn
Posted: February 15th, 2017 7:33 AM
On: Judy Burke
Being a retired teacher livinh here in Forest Park, I...
By Bob Snyder
Posted: February 14th, 2017 11:57 PM
Just to clarify, we're hoping to raise enough...
By Angela Morehouse-Brown
Posted: February 14th, 2017 9:48 PM
I was thinking that people who knew him said John...
By Jerry Webster
Posted: February 14th, 2017 7:19 PM
This lawyer is doing his darnedest to control the...
By Bill Dwyer
Posted: February 14th, 2017 6:23 PM
the officer didn't shoot him because of youthful...
By Michael Smith
Posted: February 14th, 2017 1:53 PM
He was a repeat offender on parole! Seems like a...
By Jolyn Crawford
Posted: February 13th, 2017 7:36 PM