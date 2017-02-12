South PTO Science Night.

By Field-Stevenson Elementary

Forest Park School District 91

On Friday, February 10th, Forest Park Police & Fire Dept., Boy Scouts, Little League, Riveredge, Forest Park Review, PMSA, Forest Park Library and the Park District brought hands-on science fun to Science Night! Each station brought a new and exciting look at real-world science! Thanks to all the community volunteers who took the time to inspire a new generation of scientists.

