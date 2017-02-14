Big Week Feb. 15-22

By Staff

Girls Nite 2017

Friday, Feb. 17 from 6:30 to 9 p.m., Community Center:

Field trip to experience Dave & Busters. $25, ages 7 & up. Cost includes a game card, dinner and transportation via the Community Center Bus. This supervised event is for girls only! Parents, please call the Community Center to learn more and register.

Mystery and history

Saturday, Feb. 18 at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., Centuries & Sleuths Bookstore:

Sisters in Crime meeting, 11 a.m. Topic: Reaching your readers through Facebook. Speaker: Denise Kainrath.

Mystery Discussion Group, 2 p.m. Title: The Inspector and Silence by Hakan Nesser, led by Diana DiStefano.

A fundraiser for Brooke

Saturday, Feb. 18 from 7:30 to 11:30 p.m., Skrine Chops:

Funds will be raised for skate sleds for disabled kids like Brooke Brown. The money will go to Thumbuddy Special an organization that purchases adaptive bikes, wheelchairs, strollers and, yes, skate sleds. Supporters can share their love for disabled kids by paying the $20 cover charge and taking a shot at the raffle prizes. Food will be served from 7:30 to 8:30. The Blue Lincolns and their special guests will play from 8:30-11:30, with a short break for the raffle drawing. 7230 Madison St.

A fundraiser for Lana

Saturday, Feb. 18 from 6 to 10 p.m., Healy's Westside:

The Shelton and Goodman families are hosting the Lana Smiles Fundraiser at 7321 Madison. Lana Shelton suffers from Krabbe Leukodystrophy, a rare disease that affects 1 in every 100,000. Lana's mother, Laura Goodman, comes from a family that has lived in Forest Park for three generations. The event will be emceed by Ryan Russ, who also appears in the musical lineup of six bands playing that night. Guests can help Lana's cause by participating in the split-the-pot drawing and silent auction. Prizes include tickets to the Blackhawks, Cubs and the hit play Hamilton.

Bingo Raffle

Saturday, Feb. 18 at noon, St. Bernardine Church:

Doors open at 10 a.m. and the games begin at 12 noon. Three packages available starting at $45. 7246 W. Harrison St. Call 708-366-0839.

Chamber seeks PRIDE nominations

The Forest Park Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations for the 23rd annual Forest Park PRIDE Awards. Sponsored by the Chamber and the village of Forest Park, PRIDE Awards are presented to commercial and residential property owners who have shown pride in Forest Park by making a significant investment in their property. Awards will be presented at the Chamber's Annual Meeting on May 3. Just call the Chamber office for a form: You can submit as many nominations as you wish. Return nomination forms to the Chamber, 7344 Madison St., or village hall, 517 Desplaines Ave., by April 1. Contacts: Laurie Kokenes (Chamber, 708-366-2543) and Vanessa Moritz (village hall, (708-615-6202). laurie@exploreforestpark.com or vmoritz@forestpark.net.

Library rehab

The lower level of the Forest Park Public Library will be closed from Feb. 20-March 6. The library will undergo a flooring project to improve the look and comfort of the Youth Services Department, the Teen Territory, and the Austin Meeting Room. For the duration of the closure, the Kids, Tween, and Teen collections, along with all lower level spaces will be inaccessible (to both patrons and staff). During the closure, a pop-up collection for kids, tweens, and teens, as well as space to use the library and enjoy programming will be provided on the main level. If you are interested in a book, DVD, or other material that we cannot access, we would be happy to order it for you from another library. Storytimes will be hosted by Blue Max Coffee, 26 Lathrop Ave.

Forest Park Preschool Open House

Thursday, Feb. 16 from 6 to 7 p.m., Garfield Primary School:

District 91, in conjunction with the Park District of Forest Park, will be offering a 5 day/week preschool program for children age 3-5. Children must be 3 years of age on or before September 1, 2017, to enroll. Prospective Families: Come to learn more about the Forest Park Preschool program, view the classrooms and meet our preschool. For questions or more information, please call Garfield Primary School Office at 708-366-6945.

Important dates:

Feb. 16 - Winter Family Night/Open House

Feb. 21 - RSVP for Preschool Parent Night

Feb. 23 - Preschool Parent Night

March 1 - Parents/Guardians may begin calling to set up screening appointment

April 24 - Registration and screening (both student and parent/guardian must attend)

May 1 - Registration and screening (both student and parent/ guardian must attend)

The Culture Group: Reading Awake!

Wednesday, Feb. 22 from 6 to 7:30 p.m., Forest Park Public Library:

This group meets to discuss issues surrounding the complex and challenging topics of our time on the fourth Wednesday of each month. All are welcome to take part. Books available for check out at the Circulation Desk five weeks before discussion. For more information, contact the group's organizer, Skye Lavin, at 708-689-6120.

March 22: Hillbilly Elegy by JD Vance

April 26: Homegoing by Yaa Gyasi

May 24: Evicted by Matthew Desmond

