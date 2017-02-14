Mystery Writer Visits Field-Stevenson

By Field-Stevenson Elementary

Forest Park School District 91

Jack Madormo, author of the mystery series, Charlie Collier Snoop for Hire, held a mystery writing workshop for Field-Stevenson students today. Mr. Madormo how to create a mystery with protagonists, antagonists, in media res, character flaws, character arc, motive, plot, and red herrings.

Please Note: Content on this page may be written or read by students, or contain information about students; comments deemed inappropriate will be removed.