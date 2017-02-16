Field-Stevenson Students Present at SIT Conference

By Field-Stevenson Elementary

Forest Park School District 91

Students from Field-Stevenson, Grant-White and Middle School participated at the SIT conference in Berwyn on Saturday, February 11th. The Students Involved with Technology Conference is an annual conference for 3rd through 12th grade students and all workshops are completely presented by 3rd-12th grade students. Fifth graders from Field-Stevenson presented their Makey-Makey drum set to attendees during mini-sessions at the SIT conference.

Please Note: Content on this page may be written or read by students, or contain information about students; comments deemed inappropriate will be removed.