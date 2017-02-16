Field-Stevenson Students Present at SIT Conference
|Share on Facebook
|Share on Twitter
Students from Field-Stevenson, Grant-White and Middle School participated at the SIT conference in Berwyn on Saturday, February 11th. The Students Involved with Technology Conference is an annual conference for 3rd through 12th grade students and all workshops are completely presented by 3rd-12th grade students. Fifth graders from Field-Stevenson presented their Makey-Makey drum set to attendees during mini-sessions at the SIT conference.
Please Note: Content on this page may be written or read by students, or contain information about students; comments deemed inappropriate will be removed.
Reader Comments
No Comments - Add Your Comment
Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.
Facebook Connect
Quick Links
Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Forest Park.
|Subscribe
|Classified
|Multimedia
|Contact us
|Submit Letter To The Editor
|Place a Classified Ad
Classified Ad
Latest Comments
Mr. Rice, I don't believe my husband made it...
By Angela Morehouse-Brown
Posted: February 16th, 2017 11:55 AM
By John Rice
Posted: February 15th, 2017 6:51 PM
Thank you Jackie! It is truly my pleasure and honor...
By Denise Murray
Posted: February 15th, 2017 12:53 PM
One of the best teachers at Garfield (we had the BEST...
By Erika Goodman Osborn
Posted: February 15th, 2017 7:33 AM
On: Judy Burke
Being a retired teacher livinh here in Forest Park, I...
By Bob Snyder
Posted: February 14th, 2017 11:57 PM
Just to clarify, we're hoping to raise enough...
By Angela Morehouse-Brown
Posted: February 14th, 2017 9:48 PM
I was thinking that people who knew him said John...
By Jerry Webster
Posted: February 14th, 2017 7:19 PM
This lawyer is doing his darnedest to control the...
By Bill Dwyer
Posted: February 14th, 2017 6:23 PM
the officer didn't shoot him because of youthful...
By Michael Smith
Posted: February 14th, 2017 1:53 PM
He was a repeat offender on parole! Seems like a...
By Jolyn Crawford
Posted: February 13th, 2017 7:36 PM