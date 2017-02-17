Children's Author Visits Grant-White
Courtesy of Mr. Mills
This week, author John Madormo visited our school. John is the author of the Charlie Collier, Snoop for Hire series. He talked with the students about how he gets ideas for his stories and helped them to improve their own mystery writing abilities. Overall, the kids and John had a great time together.
Mr. Madormo is also offering to personalize copies of his books for any student who would like to purchase a book. Each student will be getting sent home with a paper copy of the order form, and many of the classroom teachers will be sending out the PDF version of the form as well. If your student would like a personalized and signed book please return the form to their classroom teacher by Wednesday, February 22nd.
