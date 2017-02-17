65°
MainContact UsSubscribeRenew
Home
MainArticlesCrimeOpinionObituariesMultimediaSubscribe
News
MainRestaurantsCouponsBlogs 
Dining
MainShopsCouponsBlogs 
Shopping
MainResourcesHome ImprovementReligion 
Directory
MainListingsOpen HousesRentalsOfficesAgentsTransfers
Real Estate
MainAdsJobsGuidelinesLegal Notices 
Classified
MainBlogsPeople  
Community

Children's Author Visits Grant-White

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Print

By Grant-White Elementary

Forest Park School District 91

Courtesy of Mr. Mills

 

This week, author John Madormo visited our school.  John is the author of the Charlie Collier, Snoop for Hire series.  He talked with the students about how he gets ideas for his stories and helped them to improve their own mystery writing abilities.  Overall, the kids and John had a great time together.

 

Mr. Madormo is also offering to personalize copies of his books for any student who would like to purchase a book.  Each student will be getting sent home with a paper copy of the order form, and many of the classroom teachers will be sending out the PDF version of the form as well.  If your student would like a personalized and signed book please return the form to their classroom teacher by Wednesday, February 22nd.  

 

 

Please Note: Content on this page may be written or read by students, or contain information about students; comments deemed inappropriate will be removed.

Reader Comments

No Comments - Add Your Comment

Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.

Comment Policy

Facebook Connect

Quick Links

Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Forest Park.

            
SubscribeClassified
MultimediaContact us
Submit Letter To The Editor
Place a Classified Ad

Classified Ad

CLASSIC PAINTING

Fast & Neat Painting/Taping/Plaster Repair Low Cost 708.749.0011

Read more...

View Classified Ads

Latest Comments

Mr. Rice, I don't believe my husband made it...

By Angela Morehouse-Brown

Posted: February 16th, 2017 11:55 AM

On: Hoping for a skate sled for Brooke

I regret the errors.

By John Rice

Posted: February 15th, 2017 6:51 PM

On: Hoping for a skate sled for Brooke

Thank you Jackie! It is truly my pleasure and honor...

By Denise Murray

Posted: February 15th, 2017 12:53 PM

On: Denise Murray plans the best trips

One of the best teachers at Garfield (we had the BEST...

By Erika Goodman Osborn

Posted: February 15th, 2017 7:33 AM

On: Judy Burke

Being a retired teacher livinh here in Forest Park, I...

By Bob Snyder

Posted: February 14th, 2017 11:57 PM

On: D91 decides not to wait for...

Just to clarify, we're hoping to raise enough...

By Angela Morehouse-Brown

Posted: February 14th, 2017 9:48 PM

On: Hoping for a skate sled for Brooke

I was thinking that people who knew him said John...

By Jerry Webster

Posted: February 14th, 2017 7:19 PM

On: Family of man shot by Forest Park...

This lawyer is doing his darnedest to control the...

By Bill Dwyer

Posted: February 14th, 2017 6:23 PM

On: Family of man shot by Forest Park...

the officer didn't shoot him because of youthful...

By Michael Smith

Posted: February 14th, 2017 1:53 PM

On: Family of man shot by Forest Park...

He was a repeat offender on parole! Seems like a...

By Jolyn Crawford

Posted: February 13th, 2017 7:36 PM

On: Family of man shot by Forest Park...

View All Comments

Contact us | Classified | Multimedia | Real Estate | Comment Policy | Privacy Policy
To view any of the other publications owned and operated by Wednesday Journal, Inc., click on the appropriate title.
Wednesday Journal | Forest Park Review | Riverside Brookfield Landmark | Austin Weekly News | Chicago Parent Magazine
© 2017 Wednesday Journal Inc.

Advertisement:

Close