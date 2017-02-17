Feeling the Love!

By Betsy Ross Elementary

Forest Park School District 91

Betsy Ross enjoyed celebrating Valentine's Day this year! In a primary school, celebrations are important to help students learn about cultural traditions, but it also helps to build our school community and make school a place where children want to go and grow every day. At Betsy, we value our "family" of learners and teachers, and Valentine's Day is a perfect time to share our love. Thanks to all of our students and their families for the kind thoughts and valentines, and for sharing each day with us! We think a strong sense of community is what makes our school great!

Please Note: Content on this page may be written or read by students, or contain information about students; comments deemed inappropriate will be removed.