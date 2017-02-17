65°
MainContact UsSubscribeRenew
Home
MainArticlesCrimeOpinionObituariesMultimediaSubscribe
News
MainRestaurantsCouponsBlogs 
Dining
MainShopsCouponsBlogs 
Shopping
MainResourcesHome ImprovementReligion 
Directory
MainListingsOpen HousesRentalsOfficesAgentsTransfers
Real Estate
MainAdsJobsGuidelinesLegal Notices 
Classified
MainBlogsPeople  
Community

Feeling the Love!

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Print

By Betsy Ross Elementary

Forest Park School District 91

Betsy Ross enjoyed celebrating Valentine's Day this year! In a primary school, celebrations are important to help students learn about cultural traditions, but it also helps to build our school community and make school a place where children want to go and grow every day. At Betsy, we value our "family" of learners and teachers, and Valentine's Day is a perfect time to share our love. Thanks to all of our students and their families for the kind thoughts and valentines, and for sharing each day with us! We think a strong sense of community is what makes our school great!

 

Please Note: Content on this page may be written or read by students, or contain information about students; comments deemed inappropriate will be removed.

Reader Comments

No Comments - Add Your Comment

Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.

Comment Policy

Facebook Connect

Quick Links

Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Forest Park.

            
SubscribeClassified
MultimediaContact us
Submit Letter To The Editor
Place a Classified Ad

Classified Ad

SONY STEREO

Sony Stereo with 5 surround sound speakers and CD classic player. $175 obo. Call 708-386-0087

Read more...

View Classified Ads

Latest Comments

Mr. Rice, I don't believe my husband made it...

By Angela Morehouse-Brown

Posted: February 16th, 2017 11:55 AM

On: Hoping for a skate sled for Brooke

I regret the errors.

By John Rice

Posted: February 15th, 2017 6:51 PM

On: Hoping for a skate sled for Brooke

Thank you Jackie! It is truly my pleasure and honor...

By Denise Murray

Posted: February 15th, 2017 12:53 PM

On: Denise Murray plans the best trips

One of the best teachers at Garfield (we had the BEST...

By Erika Goodman Osborn

Posted: February 15th, 2017 7:33 AM

On: Judy Burke

Being a retired teacher livinh here in Forest Park, I...

By Bob Snyder

Posted: February 14th, 2017 11:57 PM

On: D91 decides not to wait for...

Just to clarify, we're hoping to raise enough...

By Angela Morehouse-Brown

Posted: February 14th, 2017 9:48 PM

On: Hoping for a skate sled for Brooke

I was thinking that people who knew him said John...

By Jerry Webster

Posted: February 14th, 2017 7:19 PM

On: Family of man shot by Forest Park...

This lawyer is doing his darnedest to control the...

By Bill Dwyer

Posted: February 14th, 2017 6:23 PM

On: Family of man shot by Forest Park...

the officer didn't shoot him because of youthful...

By Michael Smith

Posted: February 14th, 2017 1:53 PM

On: Family of man shot by Forest Park...

He was a repeat offender on parole! Seems like a...

By Jolyn Crawford

Posted: February 13th, 2017 7:36 PM

On: Family of man shot by Forest Park...

View All Comments

Contact us | Classified | Multimedia | Real Estate | Comment Policy | Privacy Policy
To view any of the other publications owned and operated by Wednesday Journal, Inc., click on the appropriate title.
Wednesday Journal | Forest Park Review | Riverside Brookfield Landmark | Austin Weekly News | Chicago Parent Magazine
© 2017 Wednesday Journal Inc.

Advertisement:

Close