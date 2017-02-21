Big Week Feb. 22-March 1

By Staff

The Culture Group: Reading Awake!

Wednesday, Feb. 22 from 6 to 7:30 p.m., Forest Park Public Library:

This group meets to discuss issues surrounding the complex and challenging topics of our time on the fourth Wednesday of each month. All are welcome to take part. Books available for check out at the Circulation Desk five weeks before discussion. For more information, contact the group's organizer, Skye Lavin, at 708-689-6120.

March 22: Hillbilly Elegy by JD Vance

April 26: Homegoing by Yaa Gyasi

May 24: Evicted by Matthew Desmond

Cover our Rust

An outdoor art project is being planned for this spring to spruce up the concrete walls of the Circle Avenue bridge. Applications are now being accepted. All are welcome, from artists to families, and everyone in between. The bridge will be closed for a day filled with music, food, and creativity. Each person or group will have a 10-foot section of bridge to work with. A $30 entry fee buys you your kit, containing your paint, brushes, and a commemorative tote bag. You have from morning till evening to work on your design. This is a 1-day challenge to turn this unsightly bridge into a fun and whimsical piece of art. Don't be shy, give it a try! Download the application from the village website or email forestparkarts@gmail.com.

Wine and Paint Night

Saturday, Feb. 25 from 6:00 to 8:40 p.m., 2nd Floor Administration Building (7501 Harrison St.):

Ages: 18+ (must be 21 to consume wine). $40 per person. For more information, please contact the Park District of Forest Park at (708) 366-7500, or visit our website www.pdofp.org.

Library rehab

The lower level of the Forest Park Public Library will be closed through March 6. The library will undergo a flooring project to improve the look and comfort of the Youth Services Department, the Teen Territory, and the Austin Meeting Room. For the duration of the closure, the Kids, Tween, and Teen collections, along with all lower level spaces will be inaccessible (to both patrons and staff). During the closure, a pop-up collection for kids, tweens, and teens, as well as space to use the library and enjoy programming will be provided on the main level. If you are interested in a book, DVD, or other material that we cannot access, we would be happy to order it for you from another library. Storytimes will be hosted by Blue Max Coffee, 26 Lathrop Ave.

Chamber seeks PRIDE nominations

The Forest Park Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations for the 23rd annual Forest Park PRIDE Awards. Sponsored by the Chamber and the village of Forest Park, PRIDE Awards are presented to commercial and residential property owners who have shown pride in Forest Park by making a significant investment in their property. Awards will be presented at the Chamber's Annual Meeting on May 3. Just call the Chamber office for a form: You can submit as many nominations as you wish. Return nomination forms to the Chamber, 7344 Madison St., or village hall, 517 Desplaines Ave., by April 1. Contacts: Laurie Kokenes (Chamber, 708-366-2543) and Vanessa Moritz (village hall, (708-615-6202). laurie@exploreforestpark.com or vmoritz@forestpark.net.

Centuries & Sleuths

Saturday, Feb. 25 at 2 p.m.: Author Jack Fredrickson and discussion, Hidden Graves, a P.I. mystery set in Chicago (sixth Dek Elstrom)

Sunday, Feb. 26 at 2 p.m.: Clio's Chroniclers (history discussion group with Augie Aleksy), Some Girls, Some Hats & Hitler by Trudi Kanter

Forest Park Preschool Parents Night

Thursday, Feb. 23 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Garfield Primary School:

After a presentation, parents/guardians will have time to explore. Staff will be available to answer any questions. District 91, in conjunction with the Park District of Forest Park, will be offering a 5 day/week preschool program for children age 3-5. Children must be 3 years of age on or before September 1, 2017, to enroll. Prospective Families: Come to learn more about the Forest Park Preschool program, view the classrooms and meet our preschool. For questions or more information, please call Garfield Primary School Office at 708-366-6945.

Important dates:

March 1 - Parents/Guardians may begin calling to set up screening appointment

April 24 - Registration and screening (both student and

parent/guardian must attend)

May 1 - Registration and screening (both student and parent/ guardian must attend)

