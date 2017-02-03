Northside PTC Pancake Dinner February 17

By Grant-White Elementary

Forest Park School District 91

Grant-White and Garfield will be holding our annual Pancake Dinner, hosted by the Northside PTC. Come join us on February 17 at Grant-White from 6-8pm. We will be featuring our local Little League coaches and Cub Scout leaders as pancake flippers. A raffle will be held with prizes such as principal for a day and lunch with a teacher. The cost is only $5 per person!

Invitations went home in your student's Friday Folder today, along with a blank puzzle piece. Garfield and Grant-White families can decorate the puzzle piece, and our very own Ms. Bruzzini will work to cut them out and put the pieces together to show how Grant-White and Garfield families fit together. Come join us!

