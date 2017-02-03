Northside PTC Pancake Dinner February 17
Grant-White and Garfield will be holding our annual Pancake Dinner, hosted by the Northside PTC. Come join us on February 17 at Grant-White from 6-8pm. We will be featuring our local Little League coaches and Cub Scout leaders as pancake flippers. A raffle will be held with prizes such as principal for a day and lunch with a teacher. The cost is only $5 per person!
Invitations went home in your student's Friday Folder today, along with a blank puzzle piece. Garfield and Grant-White families can decorate the puzzle piece, and our very own Ms. Bruzzini will work to cut them out and put the pieces together to show how Grant-White and Garfield families fit together. Come join us!
Please Note: Content on this page may be written or read by students, or contain information about students; comments deemed inappropriate will be removed.
Reader Comments
No Comments - Add Your Comment
Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.
Facebook Connect
Quick Links
Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Forest Park.
|Subscribe
|Classified
|Multimedia
|Contact us
|Submit Letter To The Editor
|Place a Classified Ad
Classified Ad
Latest Comments
Denise, I completely agree that officers ought to be...
By Erin Spear
Posted: February 4th, 2017 10:36 PM
The police put their lives on the line every day they...
By Michelle Andres Fitz-Henry
Posted: February 4th, 2017 11:25 AM
Many people do not appreciate actions of police..We...
By Denise Lynn
Posted: February 4th, 2017 9:25 AM
By Jorge E. Borda
Posted: February 4th, 2017 8:24 AM
I heard Deviant Comics closed also, according to their...
By Jorge E. Borda
Posted: February 4th, 2017 8:21 AM
Thank God our Officer and innocent people are OK. Good...
By Terri Sansone
Posted: February 4th, 2017 7:20 AM
God Bless the Officer on the scene.I feel he was...
By Mike Raimondi
Posted: February 4th, 2017 6:24 AM
I love our town!! Thank God for our finest !! Good...
By Dan Hurt
Posted: February 4th, 2017 12:08 AM
The age threshold is, if I recall right, 50 years or...
By Bill Dwyer
Posted: February 3rd, 2017 10:08 AM
This old news....why not feature new businesses going...
By Jolyn Crawford
Posted: February 2nd, 2017 6:34 PM