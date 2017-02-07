Big Week Feb. 8-15

By Staff

Science in the Neighborhood

Friday, Feb. 10 from 6:30-8 p.m.,

Sponsored by the South Forest Park PTO. Stop by for interesting and interactive science tables from Forest Park Police Forensics, Forest Park Little League, Riveredge Hospital, Forest Park Public Library, Forest Park Boy Scouts, Forest Park Public Works, Forest Park Fire Department, Proviso Math and Science Academy and Proviso East High School. Open to all Forest Park students and families. Free. Forest Park Middle School Cafetorium, 925 Beloit Ave. Call 708-366-5703.

Batman Day

Friday, Feb. 10 from 4 to 5 p.m., Forest Park Public Library Activity Room:

The Lego Batman movie is out! Celebrate the caped crusader in all his forms with crafts and snacks. TV highlights and graphic novels. Registration is open. 7555 Jackson Blvd. Call 708-366-7171 or visit www.fppl.org.

Naturally beautiful gardens

Saturday, Feb. 11 from 12 to 5:30 p.m., Triton College Performing Arts Center:

The Naturally Beautiful Garden Conference, sponsored by West Cook Wild Ones, presents award-winning landscape architect Rick Darke, co-author with Douglas Tallamy of The Living Landscape, and Heather Holm, author of Pollinators of Native Plants, who will lead a workshop on how to design home landscapes that look beautiful and support bees, birds, and butterflies in a natural habitat. Register at www.westcookwildonesconference.eventbrite.com

Soap Box Derby meetings

Thursday, Feb. 9 at 6 p.m.:

The Greater Chicago Soap Box Derby will host informational meetings and construction clinics for the June 3 All-American Soap Box Derby local races in Forest Park. Boys and girls, age 7-20, along with their parent or guardian can attend to find out how to participate in the Forest Park race. Meetings will be held twice a month starting on Thursday, Feb. 9. Official AASBD cars will be on hand. For additional information, send an email to Mike Racanelli at Rac@rac-n-Jilly.com or call/text 708-921-9133 or email Steve Knysch at steven.knysch@gmail.com or call/text 708-473-6154 to register for either the meeting or clinic and for directions. Additional information can be found at www.soapboxderby.org/greater-chicago.

Girls Night

The Forest Park Community Center is hosting a Girls Nite on Feb. 17 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. for girls age 7 and up. Community Center staff and bus will take girls to Dave & Busters for a fun night out. $25 per person, registration open now. Call 708-771-7737 or email kdylewski@forestpark.net.

St. Paddy's Parade

Parade day isn't until March 4 from 1-2:30 p.m., but the Forest Park Chamber of Commerce Annual St. Patrick's Day Parade registration is now being accepted. Join the bagpipers, marching bands, Medina Shriners, police, fire and youth groups in this annual Forest Park tradition. Contact the Chamber at 708-366-2543 or visit forestparkchamberofcommerce.org.

Counter Coffee Open Mic

Thursday, Feb. 9 from 7 to 10 p.m., Counter Coffee:

Mark Burnell, piano accompanist and evening coordinator, will play the music you bring. Event is free and open to the public to sing or just listen. 7234 Madison St.

Calendar Events

As you've likely noticed, our Calendar has changed to Big Week. Fewer items, higher profile. If you would like your event to be featured here, please send a photo and details by noon of the Wednesday before it needs to be published. We can't publish everything, but we'll do our best to feature the week's highlights.

Email calendar@wjinc.com.