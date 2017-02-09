18°
MainContact UsSubscribeRenew
Home
MainArticlesCrimeOpinionObituariesMultimediaSubscribe
News
MainRestaurantsCouponsBlogs 
Dining
MainShopsCouponsBlogs 
Shopping
MainResourcesHome ImprovementReligion 
Directory
MainListingsOpen HousesRentalsOfficesAgentsTransfers
Real Estate
MainAdsJobsGuidelinesLegal Notices 
Classified
MainBlogsPeople  
Community

Proviso East Welcomes the Class of 2021

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Print

By Forest Park Middle School

Forest Park School District 91

On Wednesday, the Forest Park Middle School Class of 2017, took a field trip to Proviso East. When we got there, students were ushered into the field house where they listened to the band and watched one of the dance crews perform. The principal spoke to them, welcoming them as future pirates and appealed to them that if they come to Proviso East, to dive in an experience all the school has to offer. School counsellors, athletic directors and the assistant princial all spoke to the students welcoming them. Students were also introduced to sutdents, some of whome were FPMS alumni, who spoke to them about some of the sports and activities they could join if they came to Proviso. We then were broken up into smaller groups and lead on a walking tour of the school. 

Once the walking tour wound its way back to the field house each student was given a Proviso East Class of 2021 t-shirt and invited back to a basketball game of February 17th where the school would honor their newest class. 

Overally, students were impressed at the welcome and slightly overwhelemed at the sheer size of the school. I think there were quite a few comments about stairs as we wandered around. However, there was no mistaking the welcome and the sense of excitement in the 8th graders for the next big adventure. 

 

Please Note: Content on this page may be written or read by students, or contain information about students; comments deemed inappropriate will be removed.

Reader Comments

No Comments - Add Your Comment

Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.

Comment Policy

Facebook Connect

Quick Links

Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Forest Park.

            
SubscribeClassified
MultimediaContact us
Submit Letter To The Editor
Place a Classified Ad

Classified Ad

OAK PARK MEETING OF FRIENDS (Quakers)

Meeting For Worship Sundays at 10:00a.m. at Oak Park Art League 720 Chicago Ave., Oak Park Please call 708-445-8201 www.oakparkfriends.org

Read more...

View Classified Ads

Latest Comments

thank you officer for doing your job, and for not...

By Robert Dravillas

Posted: February 9th, 2017 2:54 PM

On: Alleged car thief fatally shot by...

Erin, you can not compare Forest Park to the City of...

By Rag JR Barone

Posted: February 9th, 2017 6:04 AM

On: Alleged car thief fatally shot by...

In 1967 I worked for the Street Dept. during the...

By Bob Lambke

Posted: February 8th, 2017 10:00 PM

On: Giving Circle bridge an artistic...

The Circle bridge is an eyesore. What a great idea...

By Michelle Andres Fitz-Henry

Posted: February 8th, 2017 8:42 PM

On: Giving Circle bridge an artistic...

Nice job, as usual!

By Jessica Towles

Posted: February 8th, 2017 5:45 PM

On: The road to fat is lined with good...

Clever and funny, as usual.

By John Rice

Posted: February 8th, 2017 5:08 PM

On: The road to fat is lined with good...

Warming up my heart, as usual. Thank you, John. Ellie

By Ellie Gomes

Posted: February 8th, 2017 3:11 PM

On: Revisiting the American Dream,...

Thank you for the Forest Park Police Dept.for doing...

By Sharyone Jayne Francis Battaglino

Posted: February 8th, 2017 11:25 AM

On: Alleged car thief fatally shot by...

Best idea I've seen come since the closing of...

By Courtney Sandow

Posted: February 8th, 2017 11:08 AM

On: Dollar Tree is coming to Forest Park

Great idea. They do this in san fran. I applaud...

By George Bliss

Posted: February 8th, 2017 10:39 AM

On: Giving Circle bridge an artistic...

View All Comments

Contact us | Classified | Multimedia | Real Estate | Comment Policy | Privacy Policy
To view any of the other publications owned and operated by Wednesday Journal, Inc., click on the appropriate title.
Wednesday Journal | Forest Park Review | Riverside Brookfield Landmark | Austin Weekly News | Chicago Parent Magazine
© 2017 Wednesday Journal Inc.

Advertisement:

Close