Big Week April 19-26

Career Fair

Friday, April 21 from 9 a.m. to noon,

Living Word Christian Center Exhibition Hall:

Living Word's Joseph Business School is hosting a free career fair. Both entry-level job seekers and career professionals will find a variety of employment opportunities available. 7600 W. Roosevelt Road, Forest Park. Doors open at 8 a.m., fair entry begins at 9. All job seekers are required to register at mm.billwinston.org or call 866-816-4653. For more information, visit www.jbs.edu or call 708-697-6200.

The 2017 Business Opportunity Expo is sponsored by the Illinois Small Business Development Center. Admission to the expo is free, but registration is required. Register at JBS.edu and click on the events tab. The Business Opportunity Expo is part of the two-day Missions & Marketplace Conference, featuring ministry and marketplace leaders and entrepreneurs from around the world. For additional conference information, visit mm.billwinston.org. For questions, call The Joseph Center at 708-697-6234. 7600 W. Roosevelt Road.

D209 Community

Forum

Thursday, April 20 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.,

Proviso Math and Science Academy:

District 209 Supt. Jesse Rodriguez will present elements of the strategic plan being developed. The participation of Proviso Township residents is encouraged. Refreshments will be served. RSVP to Cynthia Moreno, cmoreno@pths209.org. 8601 Roosevelt Road, Forest Park.

Online voting

Help the Park District of Forest Park receive $20,000 as part of #MeetMeAtThePark. Log on once a day and vote through the end of April. The grant is being offered by the National Recreation and Parks Association (NRPA) and the Walt Disney Company. Residents of Forest Park can log in with an email address NRPA.org/BeInspired and then nominate Forest Park. You can vote once per day. The highest vote getter at the end of April will receive the grant. www.nrpa.org/beinspired #BeInspired.

Rummage Sale

Saturday, April 22 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Forest Park American Legion Post 414:

Rent a table for only $15 and sell your unwanted items. Space is limited so reserve your table today. 500 Circle Ave., Forest Park. Call 708-366-1929 or email fpal414@hotmail.com.

Mystery guests

Author appearances this weekend

at Centuries & Sleuths:

Saturday, April 22

11 a.m., Sisters in Crime, Linda Keen, author of Basic Disaster Response Skills

2 p.m., Carlene O'Connor, author of Murder at an Irish Wedding and Murder in an Irish Village

Sunday, April 23

2 p.m., Justin Gordon, author of Holocaust Postal History: Harrowing Journeys Revealed through the Letters & Cards of Victims.

Earth Day

Saturday, April 22 from 2 to 3 p.m., Forest Park

Public Library Teen Room:

Commit to do one thing to help save the environment. Your goals will be showcased in a mural.

Pokemon Go! Walk and Egghatching

Friday, April 21 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Forest Park Public Library:

Pokemon Go! Walk, ages 8-11.

Boys only

Friday, April 21 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.,

Forest Park Community Center:

Field trip to Game Works. Cost of $25 includes games, pizza, beverage, and transportation. This supervised event is for boyz only! Parents, please call the Community Center to learn more and register.



Ladies' Night

Thursday, April 20 from 6 to 8 p.m., Schauer Hardware:

Schauer is hosting a Ladies' Night at their store, 7449 Madison St.

Shakespeare in Love

Wednesday, May 3 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Forest Park Community Center:

The Mohr Center is planning a trip to Navy Pier's Shakespeare Theater for Shakespeare in Love, a stage version of the Oscar-winning romantic comedy, a fictionalized version of the early part of Shakespeare's career, followed by a 30-minute discussion with the cast. Lunch beforehand at Bubba Gump's on Navy Pier. Cost (lunch included) is $89 (resident) $93 (non-resident). Reservations required. Call the Howard Mohr Community Center at 708-771-7737 to sign up.

Spring Wine Walk & Shop

Saturday, April 22 from 1 to 5 p.m.,

Madison Street:

Visit 16+ locations while tasting wine and locally prepared small bites. Bonus bottle of wine of your choice included. Pay for reservations for you or your group online, call the Chamber of Commerce office and charge it, or visit Famous Liquors in Forest Park. However you reserve your spot, you or your group's name will be added to our paid reservation list. Then on April 22 between 12:15 and 3 p.m., sign in at Forest Park National Bank.

St. Bernardine Spring Gala

Thursday, April 27 at 6:30 p.m.,

Skylite West Banquets, Berwyn:

The St. Bernardine Women's Club hosts its annual spring night out, Take Me Out to the Ballgame. Wear your favorite baseball gear or team colors. Cocktails at 6:30, followed by dinner. RSVP by April 20. Tickets $35 ($40 after April 20). Grand Raffle and two other raffles. 7117 Ogden Ave., Berwyn. For more, contact Janet Scodius at stbernwc@yahoo.com.

Family Garage Sale and Flea Market

Saturday, April 29 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Park:

The park district parking lot will be turned into Forest Park's very own community-wide garage sale and flea market. Tables are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Registration is required in order to reserve your space. Tables are limited so register early. The rain date is Sunday, April 30. Residents $30/non-residents $40 ($10 deposit will be returned day of the event. Code: 5903-3-0-0.

