2017 Missions and Marketplace Conference To Take Place April 10th

By Community Editor

Hear how ministry and business leaders are using inspired outreach, innovative business ideas and their faith, to reshape the culture in their cities and industries at the 2017 Missions and Marketplace Conference (MM2017). The two-day conference is Friday-Saturday, April 21-22, 2017, at Living Word Christian Center, 7600 W. Roosevelt Rd., Forest Park, Illinois. The Friday evening session, starting at 6:00 p.m., is FREE and open to the public.

Line-up of guest speakers includes:



Pastor Craig Groeschel – founder and senior pastor of Life Church, which reaches over 70,000 people through 25 locations each weekend and is the creator of the YouVersion Bible App. His interactive Church Online reaches over 110,000 people weekly.

– founder and senior pastor of Life Church, which reaches over 70,000 people through 25 locations each weekend and is the creator of the YouVersion Bible App. His interactive Church Online reaches over 110,000 people weekly. Pastor Steven Furtick – founder and lead pastor of Elevation Church, and the New York Times best-selling author of "Crash the Chatterbox," "Greater," Sun Stand Still," "(Un)Qualified," and "Seven-Mile Miracle."

– founder and lead pastor of Elevation Church, and the New York Times best-selling author of "Crash the Chatterbox," "Greater," Sun Stand Still," "(Un)Qualified," and "Seven-Mile Miracle." Gerald Duran – an Inc. 500 serial entrepreneur who helps CEO's accelerate revenue and growth.

– an Inc. 500 serial entrepreneur who helps CEO's accelerate revenue and growth. Deloris Thomas – V.P. of The Joseph Center providing leadership for the Joseph Business School with partnership locations in the U.S. and on five continents.

– V.P. of The Joseph Center providing leadership for the Joseph Business School with partnership locations in the U.S. and on five continents. Dr. Deidre Anderson – an award-winning writer and leadership coach.

– an award-winning writer and leadership coach. Wade Burnett – a ministry strategist, who has planted, pastored, merged and launched multi-site churches in Louisiana and Tennessee.

– a ministry strategist, who has planted, pastored, merged and launched multi-site churches in Louisiana and Tennessee. Jason Caston – professor, author and expert on internet churches and digital/social platforms.

– professor, author and expert on internet churches and digital/social platforms. Toure' Roberts – named one of the "Top Influencers Under 45 In The Nation" by The Root, and founder of one of the fastest-growing, predominately millennial, churches in Los Angeles.

Dr. Bill Winston – conference host; founder and pastor of Living Word Christian Center, and the founder and president of The Joseph Business School.

Guest musical artist, Micah Stampley, has been named Billboard Magazine's "Top Gospel Artist Pick" and six-time Stellar Award nominee. Micah is one of the leading musical voices of the world's largest Christian television network, Trinity Broadcasting Network, TBN.

Saturday workshops include: Start-up to Scale-up, Non-Traditional Fundraising for Entrepreneurs and Ministry Leaders *Church Mergers & Multi-Sites, The New Normal *The CEO and God *Six Unbreakable Laws of Church Growth *Overcoming Gender Bias in the Marketplace and Ministry *Five Ways Churches Can Reach Millennials.

Visit mm.billwinston.org for more information on MM2017 speakers and additional workshops. To register for Saturday workshops, call (866) 816-4653 or register online.

The 2017 Missions and Marketplace Conference is sponsored by The Joseph Business School.