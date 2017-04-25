Big Week April 26 - May 3
By Staff
Money Smart Week
Wednesday, April 26 at 11 a.m. and Thursday, April 27 at 7 p.m., Forest Park Public Library:
Two programs remain in Money Smart Week, which helps community members manage their personal finances better. Programs are offered at libraries around the Chicago area.
Healthcare in Retirement, Wednesday at 11 a.m.
Don't Pay the College Sticker Price, Thursday at 7 p.m
Picnic at the Pub
Sunday, April 30 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., McGaffer's Saloon:
Picnic at the Pub (non-members $15, members $12) at McGaffer's Saloon, features a meal of German sausages and sauerkraut (as well as vegan options) and a cash bar, along with historical displays of the Haymarket Martyrs, information tables from Chicago-area worker and immigrant rights groups, "Anarchist BINGO," a book table, and live sing-alongs of labor and German and American drinking songs. This event is open to all ages. 7737 Roosevelt Rd. Contact: Alexis Ellers, info@forestparkhistory.org or 708-232-3747.
Reading Awake
Wednesday, April 26 at 6 p.m., Forest Park Public Library:
The Culture Group meets on the fourth Wednesday of each month to discuss issues surrounding the complex and challenging topics of our time, intelligent, engaging, and honest discussions about works of nonfiction and fiction. This month: Homegoing by Yaa Gyasi. Books are available at the Circulation Desk for checkout.
Music recitals
Sunday, April 30 and May 7 at 3, 4 and 5 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church:
The Gasse School of Music student recitals. Free admission. All are welcome. 611 Randolph St., Oak Park.
Diversity and Welcoming Town Hall
Monday, May 1 from 6:30 to 8 p.m., Forest Park Eagles Hall:
The Forest Park Town Hall Facebook site goes live again, teaming up with the Suburban Unity Alliance for a Town Hall meeting to discuss "Diversity in Forest Park and the proposed Welcoming Ordinance" this Monday night. As other area towns adopt Welcoming ordinances, Forest Park enters its fifth month of deliberation on the subject. FPTH and SUA have teamed up to present a panel to answer questions and foster a general dialogue. Representatives from PASO (West Suburban Action Project), the Forest Park Diversity Commission, SUA, and representatives from local businesses will take audience questions to have an open and honest discussion. Police Chief Tom Aftanas will also participate. The town hall will start with a 30-minute discussion on diversity in Forest Park and will then move to the informational session on Welcoming ordinances. 446 Hannah Ave. If you have any questions please call 773-317-4455 or email: Harris.Christopher@ymail.com, Anthony@SuburbanUnity.org, or kamaujones@gmail.com.
Songs for Peace and Justice
Sunday, April 30 at 6 p.m., Doc Ryan's:
The first annual Oak Park-River Forest Community Sing-Along is called "Songs for Peace and Justice" and is sponsored by the OP-RF Community Foundation. The event will also benefit the OP-RF Food Pantry and Housing Forward and will feature folk musicians Mark Dvorak and Jason McInnes, both from the Old Town School of Folk Music in Chicago, accompanied by the Power of Song Singers, a 10-member chorus which began at the Old Town School after the passing of Pete Seeger in 2014. All ages welcome. Sliding suggested donation of $10-$20. $25 suggested for families. Regretfully, not wheelchair accessible. Doors open at 5 p.m. Call 312-451-5101 or email musicandpotlucks@gmail.com. Visit www.oprfcf.org. 7432 W. Madison St., Forest Park.
Calendar Events
As you've likely noticed, our Calendar has changed to Big Week. Fewer items, higher profile. If you would like your event to be featured here, please send a photo and details by noon of the Wednesday before it needs to be published. We can't publish everything, but we'll do our best to feature the week's highlights.
Email calendar@wjinc.com.
Reader Comments
No Comments - Add Your Comment
Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.
Facebook Connect
Quick Links
Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Forest Park.
|Subscribe
|Classified
|Multimedia
|Contact us
|Submit Letter To The Editor
|Place a Classified Ad
Latest Comments
So sad to hear about this. Another store like Meijer...
By Darlene G. Ward
Posted: April 25th, 2017 4:53 PM
This bright, blue eyed beauty is a true individual....
By Karen Skinner
Posted: April 25th, 2017 4:38 PM
So, because an event is hosted by a popular website...
By Bill Dwyer
Posted: April 25th, 2017 4:36 PM
Thanks for the coverage for Wine Walk & Shop!
By Laurie Haeger Kokenes
Posted: April 25th, 2017 3:20 PM
"He was last seen running from the area, climbing...
By Pam Fontana
Posted: April 25th, 2017 2:15 PM
Do you have a single actual fact to back up that...
By Bill Dwyer
Posted: April 25th, 2017 10:04 AM
I'd like to see an audit of their finances. My...
By Steven Woltman
Posted: April 24th, 2017 12:07 PM
Koddos to rocky vanders for taking the case to the...
By Jim Sellis
Posted: April 22nd, 2017 1:37 AM
To Dr. Cavallo ?" I think you may have meant to...
By Jacqueline Glosniak
Posted: April 20th, 2017 12:55 PM
The Y program sounds interesting. Many of FP parents...
By Rina Petersen
Posted: April 20th, 2017 11:37 AM