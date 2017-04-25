Big Week April 26 - May 3

By Staff

Money Smart Week

Wednesday, April 26 at 11 a.m. and Thursday, April 27 at 7 p.m., Forest Park Public Library:

Two programs remain in Money Smart Week, which helps community members manage their personal finances better. Programs are offered at libraries around the Chicago area.

Healthcare in Retirement, Wednesday at 11 a.m.

Don't Pay the College Sticker Price, Thursday at 7 p.m

Picnic at the Pub

Sunday, April 30 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., McGaffer's Saloon:

Picnic at the Pub (non-members $15, members $12) at McGaffer's Saloon, features a meal of German sausages and sauerkraut (as well as vegan options) and a cash bar, along with historical displays of the Haymarket Martyrs, information tables from Chicago-area worker and immigrant rights groups, "Anarchist BINGO," a book table, and live sing-alongs of labor and German and American drinking songs. This event is open to all ages. 7737 Roosevelt Rd. Contact: Alexis Ellers, info@forestparkhistory.org or 708-232-3747.

Reading Awake

Wednesday, April 26 at 6 p.m., Forest Park Public Library:

The Culture Group meets on the fourth Wednesday of each month to discuss issues surrounding the complex and challenging topics of our time, intelligent, engaging, and honest discussions about works of nonfiction and fiction. This month: Homegoing by Yaa Gyasi. Books are available at the Circulation Desk for checkout.

Music recitals

Sunday, April 30 and May 7 at 3, 4 and 5 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church:

The Gasse School of Music student recitals. Free admission. All are welcome. 611 Randolph St., Oak Park.

Diversity and Welcoming Town Hall

Monday, May 1 from 6:30 to 8 p.m., Forest Park Eagles Hall:

The Forest Park Town Hall Facebook site goes live again, teaming up with the Suburban Unity Alliance for a Town Hall meeting to discuss "Diversity in Forest Park and the proposed Welcoming Ordinance" this Monday night. As other area towns adopt Welcoming ordinances, Forest Park enters its fifth month of deliberation on the subject. FPTH and SUA have teamed up to present a panel to answer questions and foster a general dialogue. Representatives from PASO (West Suburban Action Project), the Forest Park Diversity Commission, SUA, and representatives from local businesses will take audience questions to have an open and honest discussion. Police Chief Tom Aftanas will also participate. The town hall will start with a 30-minute discussion on diversity in Forest Park and will then move to the informational session on Welcoming ordinances. 446 Hannah Ave. If you have any questions please call 773-317-4455 or email: Harris.Christopher@ymail.com, Anthony@SuburbanUnity.org, or kamaujones@gmail.com.

Songs for Peace and Justice

Sunday, April 30 at 6 p.m., Doc Ryan's:

The first annual Oak Park-River Forest Community Sing-Along is called "Songs for Peace and Justice" and is sponsored by the OP-RF Community Foundation. The event will also benefit the OP-RF Food Pantry and Housing Forward and will feature folk musicians Mark Dvorak and Jason McInnes, both from the Old Town School of Folk Music in Chicago, accompanied by the Power of Song Singers, a 10-member chorus which began at the Old Town School after the passing of Pete Seeger in 2014. All ages welcome. Sliding suggested donation of $10-$20. $25 suggested for families. Regretfully, not wheelchair accessible. Doors open at 5 p.m. Call 312-451-5101 or email musicandpotlucks@gmail.com. Visit www.oprfcf.org. 7432 W. Madison St., Forest Park.

