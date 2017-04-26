Chicago Parent Playdate, April 30
Chicago Parent's Playdates keep getting better and better, and this one is no exception. There will be something for everyone, from your babies to tweens, with the best kids' entertainers and bounce houses around. The Playground Games have loads of fun planned (bubble soccer anyone?). Plus vendors will have activities for your kids' busy hands—and helpful info for you.
It all takes place 10 am-3 pm April 30 at the Athletico Center, 1900 Old Willow Road, Northbrook. Please wear sneakers or flats since shoes with heels aren't allowed on the turf.
For more information, click here!
Reader Comments
No Comments - Add Your Comment
Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.
Facebook Connect
Quick Links
Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Forest Park.
|Subscribe
|Classified
|Multimedia
|Contact us
|Submit Letter To The Editor
|Place a Classified Ad
Latest Comments
The Historical Society needs to do an oral history...
By Bill Dwyer
Posted: April 26th, 2017 7:10 AM
How many times have I seen readers grab the Review and...
By Jean Lotus
Posted: April 25th, 2017 9:48 PM
When I just look at her picture I feel a blanket of...
By Victor Orchid
Posted: April 25th, 2017 9:39 PM
She is a huge part of my childhood all the way up to...
By Jane Lentini
Posted: April 25th, 2017 8:35 PM
How about Marianos or Trader Joe's?
By Therese Walsh Cormack
Posted: April 25th, 2017 8:06 PM
I have known and admired Jackie since i was a young...
By Guy Lentini
Posted: April 25th, 2017 7:51 PM
So sad to hear about this. Another store like Meijer...
By Darlene G. Ward
Posted: April 25th, 2017 4:53 PM
This bright, blue eyed beauty is a true individual....
By Karen Skinner
Posted: April 25th, 2017 4:38 PM
So, because an event is hosted by a popular website...
By Bill Dwyer
Posted: April 25th, 2017 4:36 PM
Thanks for the coverage for Wine Walk & Shop!
By Laurie Haeger Kokenes
Posted: April 25th, 2017 3:20 PM