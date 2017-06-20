69°
Big Week June 22-29

By Staff

World's Largest Swimming Lesson

 June 22, 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m., Park District of Forest Park, 7501 Harrison St. 

Join the Forest Park Aquatic Center as we take part in the World's Largest Swimming Lesson (WLSL)! This even is being hosted to build awareness about the vital importance of teaching children to swim to help prevent drowning. On June 22nd, waterparks, pools, and other aquatic facilities around the globe will host local WLSL lessons to make noise the Swimming Lessons Save Lives. This FREE event is open to everyone. Pre-registration is being offered but not required.

Forest Park FireFighter's 5K

June 24, 2 p.m., Forest Park Picnic Grove and Concordia Cemetery, 7820 Madison St.

Kids' Races start at 3 p.m. followed by the official 5K at 4 p.m.  Register at www.local2753.com

Friday movie feature: 'The Petrified Forest' 

June 23, 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., Forest Park Public Library, Austin Room, 7555 Jackson Blvd.

From IMDB "A waitress, a hobo and a bank robber get mixed up at a lonely diner in the desert." 

Bike repair workshop with Dan's Bike Shop

June 24, 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., Forest Park Public Library

Ride your bike to the library for an outdoor event with local business Dan's Bike Shop. Learn how to keep your bike tuned, how to repair a flat, and other tricks to keep you rolling around town.  Bike inspection is available after the workshop.

Movie in the Park: 'Around the World in 80 Days'

June 23, 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., Park District of Forest Park, 7501 Harrison St. 

Join us as we enjoy the movie "Around the World in 80 Days" on our outdoor big screen! Make it a family night ... grab a blanket and some snacks and enjoy a "night out" at the movies! Movies will begin at dusk between 7:45 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Concessions will be available for purchase. 

Free DEMO - Outdoor TRX Program

June 24, 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m., Park District of Forest Park, 7501 Harrison St. 

Join us for a free demo class! This 45 minute cardio, strength and core workout program using the TRX straps. Increase flexibility, strength, and core power. This is a fun and challenging workout for all levels.

Free to Be Pop-up Storytime at Veterans' Park

631 Circle Ave., June 23, 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.,

Hosted by the Forest Park Public Library  

This outdoor storytime and sing-along features themes of community, social justice, and an exploration of difference. 

Calendar Events

As you've likely noticed, our Calendar has changed to Big Week. Fewer items, higher profile. If you would like your event to be featured here, please send a photo and details by noon of the Wednesday before it needs to be published. We can't publish everything, but we'll do our best to feature the week's highlights.
Email calendar@wjinc.com.

North Riverside
NORTH RIVERSIDE GARDEN CLUB PLANT & GARAGE SALE

2542 5TH AVE FRI 6/23 & SAT 6/24 9AM TO 2PM Large variety perennial, native & houseplant accessores. Also, sale on air condititioner, power fan, wooden toy chest, doll house, rocking horse, area rug, lamps, toaster oven, pots, pans. Mnay...

Read more...

Latest Comments

You are assuming that the person was mentally...

By Jerry Webster

Posted: June 22nd, 2017 8:35 PM

On: Screwloose with a...

While I appreciate the appeal of catchy headlines, I...

By Colleen Vaughn Rosa

Posted: June 22nd, 2017 6:33 PM

On: Screwloose with a...

This post takes the prize. Posted more than 11 years...

By Bill Dwyer

Posted: June 21st, 2017 1:32 PM

On: Post office officials respond to...

I would just like to know how we got somebodies mail...

By Renee Smallwood

Posted: June 21st, 2017 12:59 PM

On: Post office officials respond to...

What the heck is 'passive park space'? That...

By Pam Fontana

Posted: June 21st, 2017 8:40 AM

On: Building Culture

James Kennedy was my great grandfather. For years I...

By Mike Rieder

Posted: June 20th, 2017 8:28 PM

On: Horse harness brings back memories...

You have to do it locally. Rauner certainly won't be...

By Kaidrea Stockman

Posted: June 20th, 2017 5:20 PM

On: Activists protest council's...

DO IT, Johnny!!!! We (the world) needs your sage...

By Chris Robin

Posted: June 19th, 2017 8:41 PM

On: Want advice? John can help

My wife and I had a good time at German Fest. We...

By Thomas Pacyga

Posted: June 17th, 2017 10:34 AM

On: Forest Park German Fest photo...

"Of the over 30 public comment, only four favored the...

By Art Kazar

Posted: June 15th, 2017 12:55 PM

On: Forest Park opts out of wage law

