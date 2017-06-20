Big Week June 22-29
By Staff
World's Largest Swimming Lesson
June 22, 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m., Park District of Forest Park, 7501 Harrison St.
Join the Forest Park Aquatic Center as we take part in the World's Largest Swimming Lesson (WLSL)! This even is being hosted to build awareness about the vital importance of teaching children to swim to help prevent drowning. On June 22nd, waterparks, pools, and other aquatic facilities around the globe will host local WLSL lessons to make noise the Swimming Lessons Save Lives. This FREE event is open to everyone. Pre-registration is being offered but not required.
Forest Park FireFighter's 5K
June 24, 2 p.m., Forest Park Picnic Grove and Concordia Cemetery, 7820 Madison St.
Kids' Races start at 3 p.m. followed by the official 5K at 4 p.m. Register at www.local2753.com
Friday movie feature: 'The Petrified Forest'
June 23, 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., Forest Park Public Library, Austin Room, 7555 Jackson Blvd.
From IMDB "A waitress, a hobo and a bank robber get mixed up at a lonely diner in the desert."
Bike repair workshop with Dan's Bike Shop
June 24, 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., Forest Park Public Library
Ride your bike to the library for an outdoor event with local business Dan's Bike Shop. Learn how to keep your bike tuned, how to repair a flat, and other tricks to keep you rolling around town. Bike inspection is available after the workshop.
Movie in the Park: 'Around the World in 80 Days'
June 23, 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., Park District of Forest Park, 7501 Harrison St.
Join us as we enjoy the movie "Around the World in 80 Days" on our outdoor big screen! Make it a family night ... grab a blanket and some snacks and enjoy a "night out" at the movies! Movies will begin at dusk between 7:45 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Concessions will be available for purchase.
Free DEMO - Outdoor TRX Program
June 24, 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m., Park District of Forest Park, 7501 Harrison St.
Join us for a free demo class! This 45 minute cardio, strength and core workout program using the TRX straps. Increase flexibility, strength, and core power. This is a fun and challenging workout for all levels.
Free to Be Pop-up Storytime at Veterans' Park
631 Circle Ave., June 23, 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.,
Hosted by the Forest Park Public Library
This outdoor storytime and sing-along features themes of community, social justice, and an exploration of difference.
