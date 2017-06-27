76°
Big Week June 30 - July 7

By Staff

Independence Day Celebrations

July 4, Park District of Forest Park, 7501 Harrison St.:

The celebration of the 4th of July returns to the Park District of Forest Park. Spend the afternoon with us and enjoy music, magic, art, food, the pool and fireworks at The Park. The fun begins at 4 p.m. and concludes with a fireworks show sponsored by Forest Park National Bank & Trust.

Schedule of Events

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Pool Open

4 to 9: Food tent sponsored by the Park District of Forest Park Foundation

Beer tent sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Forest Park

4 to 6: Community Creation Antonia Ruppert- Join the Park District as we create our 2nd piece of Forest Park Community Art! The talented Antonia Ruppert will once again return to lead us in another fun, family friendly, community created art piece. No experience needed!

4 to 5:30: Musical Entertainment: Circle of Fifths- Circle of Fifths is a band from suburban Chicago that performs the best Classic Rock from the 60's, 70's, 80's… and beyond. Their song list combines classic rock hits along with danceable/party tune favorites- from Beatles, Cheap Trick and Tom Petty to Journey, Pat Benetar and Gretchen Wilson. Circle of Fifths play "Classic songs that ROCK!"

6:30 to 8: Musical Entertainment: The Redmonds – Playing everything from Patsy Cline and Johnny Cash to Civil Wars and the Lumineers, The Redmonds perform as an acoustic duo featuring the impeccable harmonies of Mike and Katie Redmond; as well as a full band with some of the best musicians in the region.

9:15: Fireworks Display sponsored by the Forest Park National Bank & Trust

Trailside Museum Nature Tour

July 8, 1 to 2 p.m., 738 Thatcher Ave., River Forest :

Meet us at the Trailside Museum for a walk through the woods and an exploration of their facility and interactive nature play area. 

Hosted by Forest Park Public Library.

Yankee Doodle Dandy

July 3, 7:45 p.m., Park District of Forest Park, 7501 Harrison St.:

Kick off the red, white and blue holiday with a special showing of Yankee Doodle Dandy on the Park District's outdoor movie screen. Grab a lawn chair or blanket and your friends and join us on the front lawn for a movie under the stars. Popcorn will be provided and the concession stand will be open for purchases. Movie will begin at dusk between 7:45 and 8:30 p.m.

Tween Camp at the Grove

June 30, 5 to 8 p.m., 7820 Madison St.

Hosted by the Forest Park Public Library:

Meet us for Ghost stories, camp songs, and games at the Grove. Attendees will need to provide for their own transportation. Registration is open.

Hive Mind Test Kitchen: Honey Apple Nachos!

July 6, 3 to 4 p.m., Forest Park Public Library, Teen Room, 7555 Jackson Blvd.:

Come learn a new recipe as we make awesome sweet nachos. Registration is open. Ages 12+

Free to Be Pop-up Storytime at the Park District playground

 July 7, 11 to 11:30 a.m., Park District of Forest Park, 7501 Harrison St.:

This outdoor storytime and sing-along features themes of community, social justice, and an exploration of difference. Hosted by the Forest Park Public Library. 

Haymarket Martyrs Monument & Radical Row Tour

July 1, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Haymarket Martyrs Monument, 863 Desplaines Ave.:

Join the Historical Society of Forest Park for an hour long tour of Haymarket Martyrs Monument & Radical Row Tour. Learn the story of the Haymarket Affair, the monument and those who choose to be buried near this monument to the 8 hour day and those who died for it. $10 donation is requested to be split between HSFP and ILHS.
Donate online: https://www.paypal.me/hsfp

Calendar Events

As you've likely noticed, our Calendar has changed to Big Week. Fewer items, higher profile. If you would like your event to be featured here, please send a photo and details by noon of the Wednesday before it needs to be published. We can't publish everything, but we'll do our best to feature the week's highlights.
Email calendar@wjinc.com.

