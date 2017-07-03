Big Week July 8-15

By Staff

Brown Cow trough eating contest

July 10, 7 p.m., The Brown Cow Ice Cream Parlor, 7347 Madison St.:

Teams of three people compete against each other to eat this 21 scoop behemoth the fastest. Applications are now available in the store, so sign up today for a chance at ice cream glory.

Ice Cream Social

July 14, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Park District of Forest Park,

7501 Harrison St.:

Enjoy an old-fashioned ice cream social before our Movie in the Park featuring Trolls. Cool yourself down with some ice cream and relax to a movie on the big screen compliments of Currie Motors.

Fossils in our backyard: Life from a 300 million- year-old coal forest in Illinois

July 15, 2 3:30 p.m., Forest Park Public Library, Austin Room, 7555 Jackson Blvd.:

Come and learn to read the stories told by fossils. Just 50 miles southwest of Chicago the world-famous Mazon Creek geological site contains fossils of giant fern trees, insects, jellyfish, and the enigmatic Tully Monster, State Fossil of Illinois. The fossils from this long-ago time are preserved in unique, symmetric concretions still found in the abandoned coal strip mines near the towns of Braidwood and Coal City. Each participant will leave this multi-media tour of Illinois' world famous fossil location with a real fossil.

Author discussion: 'The Hemingway Thief'

July 9, 2 to 4 p.m., Centuries & Sleuths Bookstore, 7419 Madison St.:

Join author Shaun Harris to discuss his debut novel.

'Friends of Ned' fundraiser

July 6, 5 to 9 p.m., Goldyburgers, 7316 Circle Ave.:

Edmund C. "Ned" Carney passed away recently at the age of 63, after a lengthy illness. Ned was a longtime trader at the Chicago Stock Exchange and bartended in Forest Park for many years, at the Forest Tap, Doc Ryan's and Kevil's. To defray his family's health care costs, the Friends of Ned have organized a fundraiser.

Friday afternoon movie: 'Rachel and the Stranger'

July 14, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Forest Park Public Library, Austin Room, 7555 Jackson Blvd.:

Join us for a classic movie and popcorn.

Calendar Events

As you've likely noticed, our Calendar has changed to Big Week. Fewer items, higher profile. If you would like your event to be featured here, please send a photo and details by noon of the Wednesday before it needs to be published. We can't publish everything, but we'll do our best to feature the week's highlights.

Email calendar@wjinc.com.