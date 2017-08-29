66°
MainContact UsSubscribeRenew
Home
MainArticlesCrimeOpinionObituariesMultimediaSubscribe
News
MainRestaurantsCouponsBlogs 
Dining
MainShopsCouponsBlogs 
Shopping
MainResourcesHome ImprovementReligion 
Directory
MainListingsOpen HousesRentalsOfficesAgentsTransfers
Real Estate
MainAdsJobsGuidelinesLegal Notices 
Classified
MainBlogsPeople  
Community

Big Week Aug. 31- Sept 9

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Print

By Staff

Movies in the Park: La La Land

 Sept. 8, 7:45 p.m., Forest Park Park District, 7501 Harrison St.: 

A movie will be shown on the front lawn in the park each month during the summer season. Make it a family night…grab a blanket and some snacks (concessions will be available for purchase) and enjoy a "night out" at the movies. Movies will begin at dusk between 7:45 and 8:30 p.m.

Rib Fest 2017

Sept. 9, 11:00 a.m. to 11:30 p.m., Forest Park Picnic Grove, 7824 Madison St.: 

Bring the family for great food, drinks and fun to the most popular event in town. Rib sampling (small fee), bungee run, face painting, beer, wine and vodka tent, fried Snickers & Milky Ways, Chase root beer, Robinsons Ribs, loaded baked potato, nachos, popcorn, hot dogs, hamburgers, hot pretzels, snow cones, desserts, roasted corn on the cob & much more. 

PROVISO DISTRICT 209 SPORTS

Proviso East Pirates @ Glenbard West Hilltopers

Sept. 2, 1:30 p.m., Duchon Field, 670
Crescent Blvd,
Glen Ellyn, IL

Proviso East Cross Country meet @ Addison Trail

Sept. 5, 4:30 p.m., 213 N Lombard Rd, Addison

Proviso East Girls Volleyball vs. Glenbard West   

5:30 p.m., Proviso East Main Gym, 807 South 1st Avenue, Maywood IL


Proviso East Varsity Boys Soccer @ Willowbrook 

6:30 p.m., 1250
Ardmore, Villa Park IL

Free to Be Pop Up Storytimeat Veterans Park

Sept. 2, 11 to 11:30 a.m., Veterans Park, 631 Circle Ave.:

This outdoor storytime and singalong features themes of community, social justice, and an exploration of difference. Families and ages 6 and under.

Forest Park Public Budget Workshop

Aug. 31, 10 a.m., Village Hall, 517 Des Plaines Avenue:

Elected officials and village staff will discuss upcoming budget for fiscal year 2018.

OPEN HOUSE — Free Dance Classes 

Sept. 9, All day, Pineapple Dance Studio, 7518 Madison St.: 

It's a yearly tradition. The weekend after Labor Day we have our Open House event, offering samples of all our classes. Zumba, Belly Dance, Aerial Yoga, Latin Dance and traditional Yoga.

Wellness Wednesdays Mini Meditations

Sept. 6, 3 to 3:30 p.m., Forest Park Public Library, Teen Room, 7555 Jackson Blvd.:

We'll be practicing mini meditations to get us refreshed, recharged, and ready to finish out the week. 

Forest Park District 91 Middle School Open House 

Sept. 6, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Forest Park Middle School, 925 Beloit Ave.

Library Beyond Books —Educational and Training Resource

Sept. 6, 7 to 8 p.m., Forest Park Public Library, Austin Room, 7555 Jackson Blvd:

 Are you using all that your library card offers?  Get a hands-on introduction to educational resources:  Lynda, Tutor.com, and Universal Class.

Calendar Events

As you've likely noticed, our Calendar has changed to Big Week. Fewer items, higher profile. If you would like your event to be featured here, please send a photo and details by noon of the Wednesday before it needs to be published. We can't publish everything, but we'll do our best to feature the week's highlights.
Email calendar@wjinc.com.

Reader Comments

No Comments - Add Your Comment

Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.

Comment Policy

Facebook Connect

Quick Links

Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Forest Park.

            
SubscribeClassified
MultimediaContact us
Submit Letter To The Editor
Place a Classified Ad

Classified Ad

View Classified Ads

Latest Comments

Stopped in today. Very nice store. Lots of nice...

By Pam Fontana

Posted: August 31st, 2017 1:30 PM

On: HOBO will open in Forest Park Plaza...

Yes the Oriental Museum was very interesting. Join us...

By Connie Wade Kovco

Posted: August 30th, 2017 10:20 PM

On: Three values found in playing board...

Congrats to the young people. Proud and glad to...

By Tom Galassini

Posted: August 30th, 2017 4:33 PM

On: Summer program at Forest Park pool...

What a wonderful history! We once ordered Starship so...

By Jordan Kuehn

Posted: August 30th, 2017 2:26 PM

On: Starship, at 40, has lived long and...

We are open today if you want to come see :)

By Talion Taliaferro

Posted: August 30th, 2017 1:39 PM

On: HOBO will open in Forest Park Plaza...

FoPa could do a lot worse than a HOBO. It won't...

By Bill Dwyer

Posted: August 29th, 2017 7:47 PM

On: Hello HOBO

Really, no one on the editorial team has ever gone to...

By Pam Fontana

Posted: August 29th, 2017 4:15 PM

On: Hello HOBO

Will there be money in the budget to cover the...

By Pam Fontana

Posted: August 29th, 2017 3:48 PM

On: Council gives go ahead to new...

Thanks for sharing this Jill! Hope prevails and live...

By Michelle Jensen

Posted: August 26th, 2017 12:17 AM

On: A leader who helps us grow new...

I am impressed by this initiative to make Forest Park...

By David Lucht

Posted: August 24th, 2017 5:32 PM

On: DiFebo gets his day in council

View All Comments

Contact us | Classified | Multimedia | Real Estate | Comment Policy | Privacy Policy
To view any of the other publications owned and operated by Wednesday Journal, Inc., click on the appropriate title.
Wednesday Journal | Forest Park Review | Riverside Brookfield Landmark | Austin Weekly News | Chicago Parent Magazine
© 2017 Wednesday Journal Inc.

Advertisement:

Close