Big Week Aug. 31- Sept 9

Movies in the Park: La La Land

Sept. 8, 7:45 p.m., Forest Park Park District, 7501 Harrison St.:

A movie will be shown on the front lawn in the park each month during the summer season. Make it a family night…grab a blanket and some snacks (concessions will be available for purchase) and enjoy a "night out" at the movies. Movies will begin at dusk between 7:45 and 8:30 p.m.

Rib Fest 2017

Sept. 9, 11:00 a.m. to 11:30 p.m., Forest Park Picnic Grove, 7824 Madison St.:

Bring the family for great food, drinks and fun to the most popular event in town. Rib sampling (small fee), bungee run, face painting, beer, wine and vodka tent, fried Snickers & Milky Ways, Chase root beer, Robinsons Ribs, loaded baked potato, nachos, popcorn, hot dogs, hamburgers, hot pretzels, snow cones, desserts, roasted corn on the cob & much more.

PROVISO DISTRICT 209 SPORTS

Proviso East Pirates @ Glenbard West Hilltopers

Sept. 2, 1:30 p.m., Duchon Field, 670

Crescent Blvd,

Glen Ellyn, IL

Proviso East Cross Country meet @ Addison Trail

Sept. 5, 4:30 p.m., 213 N Lombard Rd, Addison

Proviso East Girls Volleyball vs. Glenbard West

5:30 p.m., Proviso East Main Gym, 807 South 1st Avenue, Maywood IL



Proviso East Varsity Boys Soccer @ Willowbrook

6:30 p.m., 1250

Ardmore, Villa Park IL

Free to Be Pop Up Storytimeat Veterans Park

Sept. 2, 11 to 11:30 a.m., Veterans Park, 631 Circle Ave.:

This outdoor storytime and singalong features themes of community, social justice, and an exploration of difference. Families and ages 6 and under.

Forest Park Public Budget Workshop

Aug. 31, 10 a.m., Village Hall, 517 Des Plaines Avenue:

Elected officials and village staff will discuss upcoming budget for fiscal year 2018.

OPEN HOUSE — Free Dance Classes

Sept. 9, All day, Pineapple Dance Studio, 7518 Madison St.:

It's a yearly tradition. The weekend after Labor Day we have our Open House event, offering samples of all our classes. Zumba, Belly Dance, Aerial Yoga, Latin Dance and traditional Yoga.

Wellness Wednesdays Mini Meditations

Sept. 6, 3 to 3:30 p.m., Forest Park Public Library, Teen Room, 7555 Jackson Blvd.:

We'll be practicing mini meditations to get us refreshed, recharged, and ready to finish out the week.

Forest Park District 91 Middle School Open House

Sept. 6, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Forest Park Middle School, 925 Beloit Ave.

Library Beyond Books —Educational and Training Resource

Sept. 6, 7 to 8 p.m., Forest Park Public Library, Austin Room, 7555 Jackson Blvd:

Are you using all that your library card offers? Get a hands-on introduction to educational resources: Lynda, Tutor.com, and Universal Class.

