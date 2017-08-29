Big Week Aug. 31- Sept 9
By Staff
Movies in the Park: La La Land
Sept. 8, 7:45 p.m., Forest Park Park District, 7501 Harrison St.:
A movie will be shown on the front lawn in the park each month during the summer season. Make it a family night…grab a blanket and some snacks (concessions will be available for purchase) and enjoy a "night out" at the movies. Movies will begin at dusk between 7:45 and 8:30 p.m.
Rib Fest 2017
Sept. 9, 11:00 a.m. to 11:30 p.m., Forest Park Picnic Grove, 7824 Madison St.:
Bring the family for great food, drinks and fun to the most popular event in town. Rib sampling (small fee), bungee run, face painting, beer, wine and vodka tent, fried Snickers & Milky Ways, Chase root beer, Robinsons Ribs, loaded baked potato, nachos, popcorn, hot dogs, hamburgers, hot pretzels, snow cones, desserts, roasted corn on the cob & much more.
PROVISO DISTRICT 209 SPORTS
Proviso East Pirates @ Glenbard West Hilltopers
Sept. 2, 1:30 p.m., Duchon Field, 670
Crescent Blvd,
Glen Ellyn, IL
Proviso East Cross Country meet @ Addison Trail
Sept. 5, 4:30 p.m., 213 N Lombard Rd, Addison
Proviso East Girls Volleyball vs. Glenbard West
5:30 p.m., Proviso East Main Gym, 807 South 1st Avenue, Maywood IL
Proviso East Varsity Boys Soccer @ Willowbrook
6:30 p.m., 1250
Ardmore, Villa Park IL
Free to Be Pop Up Storytimeat Veterans Park
Sept. 2, 11 to 11:30 a.m., Veterans Park, 631 Circle Ave.:
This outdoor storytime and singalong features themes of community, social justice, and an exploration of difference. Families and ages 6 and under.
Forest Park Public Budget Workshop
Aug. 31, 10 a.m., Village Hall, 517 Des Plaines Avenue:
Elected officials and village staff will discuss upcoming budget for fiscal year 2018.
OPEN HOUSE — Free Dance Classes
Sept. 9, All day, Pineapple Dance Studio, 7518 Madison St.:
It's a yearly tradition. The weekend after Labor Day we have our Open House event, offering samples of all our classes. Zumba, Belly Dance, Aerial Yoga, Latin Dance and traditional Yoga.
Wellness Wednesdays Mini Meditations
Sept. 6, 3 to 3:30 p.m., Forest Park Public Library, Teen Room, 7555 Jackson Blvd.:
We'll be practicing mini meditations to get us refreshed, recharged, and ready to finish out the week.
Forest Park District 91 Middle School Open House
Sept. 6, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Forest Park Middle School, 925 Beloit Ave.
Library Beyond Books —Educational and Training Resource
Sept. 6, 7 to 8 p.m., Forest Park Public Library, Austin Room, 7555 Jackson Blvd:
Are you using all that your library card offers? Get a hands-on introduction to educational resources: Lynda, Tutor.com, and Universal Class.
Calendar Events
As you've likely noticed, our Calendar has changed to Big Week. Fewer items, higher profile. If you would like your event to be featured here, please send a photo and details by noon of the Wednesday before it needs to be published. We can't publish everything, but we'll do our best to feature the week's highlights.
Email calendar@wjinc.com.
Reader Comments
No Comments - Add Your Comment
Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.
Facebook Connect
Quick Links
Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Forest Park.
|Subscribe
|Classified
|Multimedia
|Contact us
|Submit Letter To The Editor
|Place a Classified Ad
Classified Ad
Latest Comments
Stopped in today. Very nice store. Lots of nice...
By Pam Fontana
Posted: August 31st, 2017 1:30 PM
Yes the Oriental Museum was very interesting. Join us...
By Connie Wade Kovco
Posted: August 30th, 2017 10:20 PM
Congrats to the young people. Proud and glad to...
By Tom Galassini
Posted: August 30th, 2017 4:33 PM
What a wonderful history! We once ordered Starship so...
By Jordan Kuehn
Posted: August 30th, 2017 2:26 PM
We are open today if you want to come see :)
By Talion Taliaferro
Posted: August 30th, 2017 1:39 PM
FoPa could do a lot worse than a HOBO. It won't...
By Bill Dwyer
Posted: August 29th, 2017 7:47 PM
On: Hello HOBO
Really, no one on the editorial team has ever gone to...
By Pam Fontana
Posted: August 29th, 2017 4:15 PM
On: Hello HOBO
Will there be money in the budget to cover the...
By Pam Fontana
Posted: August 29th, 2017 3:48 PM
Thanks for sharing this Jill! Hope prevails and live...
By Michelle Jensen
Posted: August 26th, 2017 12:17 AM
I am impressed by this initiative to make Forest Park...
By David Lucht
Posted: August 24th, 2017 5:32 PM