67°
MainContact UsSubscribeRenew
Home
MainArticlesCrimeOpinionObituariesMultimediaSubscribe
News
MainRestaurantsCouponsBlogs 
Dining
MainShopsCouponsBlogs 
Shopping
MainResourcesHome ImprovementReligion 
Directory
MainListingsOpen HousesRentalsOfficesAgentsTransfers
Real Estate
MainAdsJobsGuidelinesLegal Notices 
Classified
MainBlogsPeople  
Community

Big Week Sept. 7-13

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Print

By Staff

My Voice, My Story: Grandparents' Tea & Story Share

Sept. 10, 2 to 3 p.m., Forest Park Public Library, Austin Room, 7555 Jackson Blvd :

This month we honor the stories of grandparents in our community with a tea, tasty treats from our local bakeries, and a book talk spotlighting our favorite books about families.

Midlife Maze: A Map to Recovery and Rediscovery After Loss

Sept. 13, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Forest Park Public Library, Austin Room, 7555 Jackson Blvd.:

Join psychologist and author Janis Johnston, Ed.D. While no one wants to experience loss, there is tremendous learning to be had from grieving—whether from the loss of a job, loved one, a home, or one's own hopes and dreams. Johnston views loss and change during midlife as "fertilizer" for new dreams. Through firsthand stories and practical exercises, Johnston leads readers through the "midlife maze" to a place of recovery, purpose, and peace. Books will be available for sale.

Rib Fest 2017

Sept. 9,11:00 a.m. to 11:30 p.m., Forest Park Picnic Grove, 7824 Madison St.: 

Bring the family for great food, drinks and fun to the most popular event in town. Rib sampling (small fee), bungee run, face painting, beer, wine and vodka tent, fried Snickers & Milky Ways, Chase root beer, Robinsons Ribs, loaded baked potato, nachos, popcorn, hot dogs, hamburgers, hot pretzels, snow cones, desserts, roasted corn on the cob & much more. 

Proviso East Football Game

Sept. 8, 7:30 p.m., Downers Grove South High School, 1436 Norfolk St.: 

The Downers Grove South Mustangs varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. the Proviso East Pirates. 

Conspiracy! On the Trail of the Assassins

Sept. 11, 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Forest Park Public Library, Austin Room, 7555 Jackson Blvd.: 

Historian Clarence Goodman joins us to discuss how Chicago strangely has ties to most American political assassinations.

Anthony Ambrose Scholarship Foundation Fundraiser 

Sept. 9, 1 to 6 p.m., McGaffer's Beer Garden, 7737 Roosevelt Road: 

$50 donation, raffles and silent auction. Proceeds benefit AON Step Up for Kids, One for the Kids, Loyola Burn Unit, Shriners Hospital, Hines Fisher House, Thrive Counseling, Riveredge Hospital, Partners for Progress, Misericordia, Ronald McDonald House, Loss Program, American Foundation for Suicide Prevention & Fenwick Hockey Scholarship Program. 

Calendar Events

As you've likely noticed, our Calendar has changed to Big Week. Fewer items, higher profile. If you would like your event to be featured here, please send a photo and details by noon of the Wednesday before it needs to be published. We can't publish everything, but we'll do our best to feature the week's highlights.
Email calendar@wjinc.com.

Reader Comments

No Comments - Add Your Comment

Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.

Comment Policy

Facebook Connect

Quick Links

Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Forest Park.

            
SubscribeClassified
MultimediaContact us
Submit Letter To The Editor
Place a Classified Ad

Classified Ad

RIVERSIDE SPACIOUS 2 BR

Spacious & Sunny 2nd flr apartment. Newly painted, sanded floors, ceiling fans. 1.5 blks from Metra. Laundry & Storage onsite. Heat incl. Pkg avail for rent. $995. Credit check & security dep. req'd. Call 773-732-2183 9am to 5pm.

Read more...

View Classified Ads

Latest Comments

...

By Talion Taliaferro

Posted: September 5th, 2017 10:45 AM

On: Hello HOBO

HOBO has great countertops ...

By Talion Taliaferro

Posted: September 5th, 2017 10:43 AM

On: Hello HOBO

Stopped in today. Very nice store. Lots of nice...

By Pam Fontana

Posted: August 31st, 2017 1:30 PM

On: HOBO will open in Forest Park Plaza...

Yes the Oriental Museum was very interesting. Join us...

By Connie Wade Kovco

Posted: August 30th, 2017 10:20 PM

On: Three values found in playing board...

Congrats to the young people. Proud and glad to...

By Tom Galassini

Posted: August 30th, 2017 4:33 PM

On: Summer program at Forest Park pool...

What a wonderful history! We once ordered Starship so...

By Jordan Kuehn

Posted: August 30th, 2017 2:26 PM

On: Starship, at 40, has lived long and...

We are open today if you want to come see :)

By Talion Taliaferro

Posted: August 30th, 2017 1:39 PM

On: HOBO will open in Forest Park Plaza...

FoPa could do a lot worse than a HOBO. It won't...

By Bill Dwyer

Posted: August 29th, 2017 7:47 PM

On: Hello HOBO

Really, no one on the editorial team has ever gone to...

By Pam Fontana

Posted: August 29th, 2017 4:15 PM

On: Hello HOBO

Will there be money in the budget to cover the...

By Pam Fontana

Posted: August 29th, 2017 3:48 PM

On: Council gives go ahead to new...

View All Comments

Contact us | Classified | Multimedia | Real Estate | Comment Policy | Privacy Policy
To view any of the other publications owned and operated by Wednesday Journal, Inc., click on the appropriate title.
Wednesday Journal | Forest Park Review | Riverside Brookfield Landmark | Austin Weekly News | Chicago Parent Magazine
© 2017 Wednesday Journal Inc.

Advertisement:

Close