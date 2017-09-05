Big Week Sept. 7-13
By Staff
My Voice, My Story: Grandparents' Tea & Story Share
Sept. 10, 2 to 3 p.m., Forest Park Public Library, Austin Room, 7555 Jackson Blvd :
This month we honor the stories of grandparents in our community with a tea, tasty treats from our local bakeries, and a book talk spotlighting our favorite books about families.
Midlife Maze: A Map to Recovery and Rediscovery After Loss
Sept. 13, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Forest Park Public Library, Austin Room, 7555 Jackson Blvd.:
Join psychologist and author Janis Johnston, Ed.D. While no one wants to experience loss, there is tremendous learning to be had from grieving—whether from the loss of a job, loved one, a home, or one's own hopes and dreams. Johnston views loss and change during midlife as "fertilizer" for new dreams. Through firsthand stories and practical exercises, Johnston leads readers through the "midlife maze" to a place of recovery, purpose, and peace. Books will be available for sale.
Rib Fest 2017
Sept. 9,11:00 a.m. to 11:30 p.m., Forest Park Picnic Grove, 7824 Madison St.:
Bring the family for great food, drinks and fun to the most popular event in town. Rib sampling (small fee), bungee run, face painting, beer, wine and vodka tent, fried Snickers & Milky Ways, Chase root beer, Robinsons Ribs, loaded baked potato, nachos, popcorn, hot dogs, hamburgers, hot pretzels, snow cones, desserts, roasted corn on the cob & much more.
Proviso East Football Game
Sept. 8, 7:30 p.m., Downers Grove South High School, 1436 Norfolk St.:
The Downers Grove South Mustangs varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. the Proviso East Pirates.
Conspiracy! On the Trail of the Assassins
Sept. 11, 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Forest Park Public Library, Austin Room, 7555 Jackson Blvd.:
Historian Clarence Goodman joins us to discuss how Chicago strangely has ties to most American political assassinations.
Anthony Ambrose Scholarship Foundation Fundraiser
Sept. 9, 1 to 6 p.m., McGaffer's Beer Garden, 7737 Roosevelt Road:
$50 donation, raffles and silent auction. Proceeds benefit AON Step Up for Kids, One for the Kids, Loyola Burn Unit, Shriners Hospital, Hines Fisher House, Thrive Counseling, Riveredge Hospital, Partners for Progress, Misericordia, Ronald McDonald House, Loss Program, American Foundation for Suicide Prevention & Fenwick Hockey Scholarship Program.
Calendar Events
If you would like your event to be featured here, please send a photo and details by noon of the Wednesday before it needs to be published.
Email calendar@wjinc.com.
