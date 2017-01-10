24°
A visit to Smeltekopf's, Ed's Way, and St. John's

Opinion: Editorials

By Jackie Schulz

Columnist

Anything you want along musical lines can be found at Smeltekopf's on Roosevelt Road. Believe it or not, Duane can find anything for you in a matter of seconds. He ought to know the business; he's been at it for more than 40 years! From a pitch pipe to a case for a tuba, he's got it there and will sell (or rent) it to you. 

Whatever your musical interest may be, Duane will give you the name of a teacher, point out the best features of your intended instrument, and give you some valuable pointers. As you can see by the photo, his shop is overrun with music stands, violins, violas, cellos, basses, woodwinds of all kinds, brasses, percussions, whatever. Here we see Duane holding his reliable tuning fork, as he has just restrung a 12-string guitar for young Daniel Sanchez.

 Daniel, a sophomore at a local high school, is a self-taught guitarist. Newly strung strings are flat until they have been played for a while. Daniel made his 12 string sound beautiful in spite of the newness. 

Want to see old friends and neighbors? Shop at Ed's Way. This week Marty Farrell was back in town, we hope permanently. He's probably here to celebrate brother Jack's big birthday on Jan. 17. 

Sorry we missed Ethel Casasola's Dec. 2 birthday. Belated good wishes, Ethel.

Sorry we missed the 37th wedding anniversary of Kathy and Jerry Walden on Jan. 2. Belated best wishes, Kathy and Jerry.

See you at the Saint John Epiphany Music Feast with the Saint John Choristers. This is at Saint John, 305 Circle on Sunday, Jan. 22 at 4 p.m. There will be a six-course banquet right in the castle of Henry VIII, each dish announced with choral and instrumental fanfares and pageantry. Due to limited seating you are encouraged to purchase your tickets now. King Henry will probably make a visit to the castle for the feast. For more information, contact Paul Lindblad at 847-420-9200. Tickets to the banquet are $25; you can order them at Saint John Lutheran Church, 305 Circle Ave., Forest Park 60130.

January birthdays include Lou Moran, Joan Huynh, Ashley Breseman, Juliana Vincenza, Fred Marunde, Maxwell Beesley, Darell Thornton, Tina Fielden, Steve Hawking, Nancy Blum, Mary Fabbrini, Briana Dodge, Ryan Farrell, Erika Goodman Osborn, and Sean Goodman.

 Jackie is a former Chicago and Elmwood Park schoolteacher with an undying love for music, friendly pets and a host of life's other treasures too numerous to list. She was born on the far southwest side of Chicago in a great neighborhood when it was a great time to be young.

