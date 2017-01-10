Red-light cameras by the numbers
The figures below represent red-light camera operations in River Forest, Forest Park, North Riverside and Berwyn along Harlem Avenue from North Avenue to Cermak Road between Jan. 1, 2014 to Oct. 31, 2016.
Not all of the cameras in this analysis operated the full length of this time period. The most profitable North Riverside camera, for instance, began operation in May 2014, according to village records.
Total tickets issued: 265,301
Value of total tickets issued:
$26,530,100
Total collected revenues:
$16,297,902.62
(not including Forest Park)
River Forest
North Avenue and Harlem Ave.
37,785 tickets issued
$3,778,500 worth of citations issued
$2,685,904.36 in collected revenue
Lake and Harlem
14,237 tickets issued
$1,423,700 worth of citations issued
$1,088,670.33 in collected revenue
Total tickets issued: 52,022
Value of total tickets issued: $5,202,200
Total collected revenue: $3,774,574.69
North Riverside
Eastbound Cermak at Harlem
25,401 tickets issued
$2,540,100 worth of citations issued
$1,485,689.51 in collected revenue
Southbound Harlem at Cermak
82,875 tickets issued
$8,287,500 worth of citations issued
$4,960,826.01 in collected revenues
Total tickets issued: 108,276
Value of total tickets issued: $10,827,600
Total collected revenue: $6,446,515.52
Berwyn
Northbound Harlem at Cermak
69,053 tickets issued
$6,905,300 worth of citations issued
$4,422,207.41 in collected revenues
Westbound Cermak at Harlem
30,393 tickets issued
$3,039,300 worth of citations issued
$1,654,605 in collected revenues
Total tickets issued: 99,446
Value of total tickets issued: $9,944,600
Total collected revenue: $6,076,812.41
Forest Park
Southbound Harlem & Roosevelt
2,618 tickets issued
$261,800 worth of citations issued
Unknown amount in collected revenue*
Eastbound Roosevelt at Harlem
2,939 tickets issued
$293,900 worth of citations issued
Unknown amount in collected revenue*
Total tickets issued: 5,557
Value of total tickets issued: $555,700
Total collected revenues: Unknown*
Right turn on red (RTOR) figures
River Forest
North and Harlem
Total citations: 37,785
RTOR citations: 32,769
Percentage of citations issued for RTOR
violations: 86.7 percent
Lake and Harlem
Total citations: 14,237
RTOR citations: 13,166
Percentage of citations issued for RTOR
violations: 92.4 percent
North Riverside
Eastbound Cermak at Harlem
Total citations: 25,401
RTOR citations: 24,820
Percentage of citations issued for RTOR
violations: 97.7 percent
Southbound Harlem at Cermak
Total citations: 82,875
RTOR citations: 76,407
Percentage of citations issued for RTOR
violations: 92.2 percent
Berwyn
Northbound Harlem at Cermak
Total citations: 69,053
RTOR citations: 65,787
Percentage of citations issued for RTOR
violations: 95.3 percent
Westbound Cermak at Harlem
Total citations: 30,393
RTOR citations: 23,884
Percentage of citations issued for RTOR
violations: 78.6 percent
Forest Park
No data available from village or its red
light camera vendor.
Percentage of citations issued at all intersections for RTOR violations: 91.2 percent
*Forest Park did not provide data breaking out collected revenues by camera. The village operates two cameras at Harlem and Roosevelt Road and another at Desplaines and Roosevelt. Records provided by its vendor, RedSpeed Illinois, show a total of $545,372 in collected revenues for the three cameras between January 2014 and September 2016.
Forest Park also was unable to provide a breakdown of citations issued for right-turn violations. Collections data provided by RedSpeed show Forest Park receives only about 30 percent of all collected red-light camera revenues, or about half of what its neighboring communities receive.
Reader Comments
No Comments - Add Your Comment
Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.
Facebook Connect
Quick Links
Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Forest Park.
|Subscribe
|Classified
|Multimedia
|Contact us
|Submit Letter To The Editor
|Place a Classified Ad
Classified Ad
Latest Comments
It's no surprise to me that Pilar and her staff...
By Rodger Brayden
Posted: January 11th, 2017 8:41 AM
What if we ALL decided to handle a problem in his...
By Pam Fontana
Posted: January 9th, 2017 9:17 AM
Why is this person due some respect, he broke the law...
By Jerry Webster
Posted: January 9th, 2017 2:32 AM
Emma Christiansen, I am a bit unclear as to why you...
By Evangeline Valhalla
Posted: January 8th, 2017 9:33 PM
I'm still laughing at how this guy was so taken...
By Emma Christiansen
Posted: January 8th, 2017 5:01 PM
So immature! He wanted it on record that it...
By Emma Christiansen
Posted: January 8th, 2017 4:55 PM
"The reason why these video cameras and most of...
By Sharon Daly
Posted: January 7th, 2017 11:56 PM
Mark Hosty saying a situation is "overblown"...
By Bill Dwyer
Posted: January 7th, 2017 8:18 PM
If Hosty didn't want the situation to be...
By Mary Dirks
Posted: January 6th, 2017 8:15 PM
By Sharon Daly
Posted: January 6th, 2017 11:52 AM