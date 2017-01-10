24°
MainContact UsSubscribeRenew
Home
MainArticlesCrimeOpinionObituariesMultimediaSubscribe
News
MainRestaurantsCouponsBlogs 
Dining
MainShopsCouponsBlogs 
Shopping
MainResourcesHome ImprovementReligion 
Directory
MainListingsOpen HousesRentalsOfficesAgentsTransfers
Real Estate
MainAdsJobsGuidelinesLegal Notices 
Classified
MainBlogsPeople  
Community

Red-light cameras by the numbers

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Print

Eight red-light cameras on Harlem Ave. between North Ave. and Cermak Rd. have issued $26.5 million in citations since Jan.1, 2014. | ILLUSTRATION BY JAVIER GOVEA

By Bob Uphues and Brett McNeil

Senior editor and contributing reporter

The figures below represent red-light camera operations in River Forest, Forest Park, North Riverside and Berwyn along Harlem Avenue from North Avenue to Cermak Road between Jan. 1, 2014 to Oct. 31, 2016.

Not all of the cameras in this analysis operated the full length of this time period. The most profitable North Riverside camera, for instance, began operation in May 2014, according to village records.

Total tickets issued: 265,301

Value of total tickets issued:
$26,530,100

Total collected revenues:
$16,297,902.62
(not including Forest Park)

River Forest
North Avenue and Harlem Ave.
37,785 tickets issued
$3,778,500 worth of citations issued
$2,685,904.36 in collected revenue

Lake and Harlem
14,237 tickets issued
$1,423,700 worth of citations issued
$1,088,670.33 in collected revenue

Total tickets issued: 52,022
Value of total tickets issued: $5,202,200
 Total collected revenue: $3,774,574.69

North Riverside
Eastbound Cermak at Harlem
25,401 tickets issued
$2,540,100 worth of citations issued
$1,485,689.51 in collected revenue

Southbound Harlem at Cermak
82,875 tickets issued
$8,287,500 worth of citations issued
$4,960,826.01 in collected revenues

Total tickets issued: 108,276
Value of total tickets issued: $10,827,600
Total collected revenue: $6,446,515.52

Berwyn
Northbound Harlem at Cermak

69,053 tickets issued
$6,905,300 worth of citations issued
$4,422,207.41 in collected revenues

Westbound Cermak at Harlem
30,393 tickets issued
$3,039,300 worth of citations issued
$1,654,605 in collected revenues

Total tickets issued: 99,446
Value of total tickets issued: $9,944,600
Total collected revenue: $6,076,812.41

Forest Park
Southbound Harlem & Roosevelt
2,618 tickets issued
$261,800 worth of citations issued
Unknown amount in collected revenue*

Eastbound Roosevelt at Harlem
2,939 tickets issued
$293,900 worth of citations issued
Unknown amount in collected revenue*

Total tickets issued: 5,557
Value of total tickets issued: $555,700
 Total collected revenues: Unknown*

Right turn on red (RTOR) figures

River Forest
North and Harlem
Total citations: 37,785
RTOR citations: 32,769
Percentage of citations issued for RTOR
violations: 86.7 percent

Lake and Harlem
Total citations: 14,237
RTOR citations: 13,166
Percentage of citations issued for RTOR
violations: 92.4 percent

North Riverside
Eastbound Cermak at Harlem
Total citations: 25,401
RTOR citations: 24,820
Percentage of citations issued for RTOR
violations: 97.7 percent

Southbound Harlem at Cermak
Total citations: 82,875
RTOR citations: 76,407
Percentage of citations issued for RTOR
violations: 92.2 percent

Berwyn
Northbound Harlem at Cermak
Total citations: 69,053
RTOR citations: 65,787
Percentage of citations issued for RTOR
violations: 95.3 percent

Westbound Cermak at Harlem
Total citations: 30,393
RTOR citations: 23,884
Percentage of citations issued for RTOR
violations: 78.6 percent

Forest Park
No data available from village or its red
light camera vendor.

Percentage of citations issued at all intersections for RTOR violations: 91.2 percent

*Forest Park did not provide data breaking out collected revenues by camera. The village operates two cameras at Harlem and Roosevelt Road and another at Desplaines and Roosevelt. Records provided by its vendor, RedSpeed Illinois, show a total of $545,372 in collected revenues for the three cameras between January 2014 and September 2016. 

Forest Park also was unable to provide a breakdown of citations issued for right-turn violations. Collections data provided by RedSpeed show Forest Park receives only about 30 percent of all collected red-light camera revenues, or about half of what its neighboring communities receive.

Reader Comments

No Comments - Add Your Comment

Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.

Comment Policy

Facebook Connect

Quick Links

Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Forest Park.

            
SubscribeClassified
MultimediaContact us
Submit Letter To The Editor
Place a Classified Ad

Classified Ad

BLUE ZUCA

blue zuca with snow flakes,great condition,paid $178.00 in 2012, asking $50.00 Staking Jacket with paints. $50.00. please call 708-763-0710 or email timrule19@yahoo.com

Read more...

View Classified Ads

Latest Comments

It's no surprise to me that Pilar and her staff...

By Rodger Brayden

Posted: January 11th, 2017 8:41 AM

On: Diverse resources for a diverse...

What if we ALL decided to handle a problem in his...

By Pam Fontana

Posted: January 9th, 2017 9:17 AM

On: Hunger strike continues for Forest...

Why is this person due some respect, he broke the law...

By Jerry Webster

Posted: January 9th, 2017 2:32 AM

On: Hunger strike continues for Forest...

Emma Christiansen, I am a bit unclear as to why you...

By Evangeline Valhalla

Posted: January 8th, 2017 9:33 PM

On: Hunger strike continues for Forest...

I'm still laughing at how this guy was so taken...

By Emma Christiansen

Posted: January 8th, 2017 5:01 PM

On: Hunger strike continues for Forest...

So immature! He wanted it on record that it...

By Emma Christiansen

Posted: January 8th, 2017 4:55 PM

On: Hosty backs off after accepting...

"The reason why these video cameras and most of...

By Sharon Daly

Posted: January 7th, 2017 11:56 PM

On: Hosty backs off after accepting...

Mark Hosty saying a situation is "overblown"...

By Bill Dwyer

Posted: January 7th, 2017 8:18 PM

On: Hosty backs off after accepting...

If Hosty didn't want the situation to be...

By Mary Dirks

Posted: January 6th, 2017 8:15 PM

On: Hosty backs off after accepting...

serial maroon.

By Sharon Daly

Posted: January 6th, 2017 11:52 AM

On: Hosty involved in altercation,...

View All Comments

Contact us | Classified | Multimedia | Real Estate | Comment Policy | Privacy Policy
To view any of the other publications owned and operated by Wednesday Journal, Inc., click on the appropriate title.
Wednesday Journal | Forest Park Review | Riverside Brookfield Landmark | Austin Weekly News | Chicago Parent Magazine
© 2017 Wednesday Journal Inc.

Advertisement:

Close