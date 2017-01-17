Another successful Pinewood Derby
Opinion: Letters to the editor
This past weekend Forest Park Cub Scouts held their annual Pinewood Derby. Thank you to the Forest Park Community Center for sharing space for our annual event. The perseverance and positive attitude from all the 25 scouts, the families, and volunteers was unscripted and inspiring. Thank you to the Kiwanis Club of Forest Park for their continued support of the Cub Scouts and to club President Chris Harris and Jordan Kuehn for joining us for the derby and giving scholarships to boys in our pack.
Special appreciation is due to Boy Scout Troop 107, including Peyton, Ben, Nate, Henry and Finnur who helped run the derby. Scoutmaster Kevin Leonard was a brilliant emcee, Ken Snyder stepped in as pack engineer, David Show had solutions at every turn, Kevin Ofloy managed the Tech Box with the guidance of our old friend, Jeff Edsell, Suzzane Winnicki led the check-in and judging table, technology assistant and garage crew lead was Todd Petersen, voting coordinator was Julie Fitzgerald, media specialist Karen Rubio, pit stop managers Brianna Villarrubia, Kelly Rice, Petek Demartis, and every extra hand who came to help.
This year there were unexpected twists and turns, each bump was met with perseverance and sportsmanship. The cars shared this year were brilliant.
The award winners were:
Fastest Cars: Brandon Arnold, Webelos 1, 1st place; Carl Show, Webelos 2, 2nd place; Sam Petersen, Bear, 3rd place; Most Scout Pride: Ryan Kendall; Best Craftsmanship: Logan Wagner; Funniest Car: (tie) Jackson Rice, Sam Petersen and Logan Wagner; Kid Choice: Carl Show; Coolest Design: Michael Andre.
Thank you to all the community partners, friends and families who made this event possible.
Cub Scout Pack 109
Forest Park
