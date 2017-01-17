39°
There is happy news to counter-act the bad

Opinion: Editorials

Updated:

By Jackie Schulz

Columnist

Chris Jones in the Sunday, Jan. 15 Tribune, had a fitting tribute to our outgoing president. But the most moving farewell to President Obama came from our Ken Trainor in Wednesday Journal. Please get a copy of it. Save it forever; give it to your grandchildren. Unfortunately, we shall probably not see the like of Barack Obama again, at least not in our lifetime. 

Ironic that these words were written on the anniversary of the birth of Martin Luther King. How many great men in history have been let down by their followers, imprisoned, killed or ostracized. Going back in history as far as Jesus and probably others before him. In recent times, we had Gandhi, Martin Luther King, Nelson Mandela, and others I cannot call to mind. It's over now. We have to try to keep their messages of hope in mind, even though some of us fear the bullies always win.

Another item to brighten things up a bit, Peggy O'Rourke and friends spent last weekend with the Cubs. It was one place where everyone was joyful and exuberant. The trophy (or a reasonable facsimile) was on display. Everyone was talking to everyone else. It was a once-in-a-lifetime event. Let's hope there are more, now that we've broken the curse. And don't blame any billy goat; goats are friendly and playful creatures. They'd never put a curse on anybody!

Here's some more happy news: The Echo Theatre Collective will be opening its 2017 season on Sunday, Feb. 19 at Outtaspace in Berwyn, 6840 32nd St, with a Hamilton Sing-Along. This ambitious group was established in 2017 and is working to enrich the near west suburbs through theater, song, dance and the arts. Forest Parkers who are in the group are Maui Jones, Alison Price, and Maggie McDonnell. Family Sing-Along is at 2 p.m. with one for the Night Owls at 7 p.m. on Feb. 19. Confused? Call773-663-7292. They are also on Facebook. 

Gung Hey Fah Choi, it's Chinese New Year, The Year of the Rooster! Starting Jan. 29, people born in the year of the rooster are hard-working, talented, confident, popular. 

Birthdays this week Mary Logan, Chris Madden, Cassidy Brown, Dan Olson, Kirk Oliver, Dale Heath, Audree Catalano, Olivia Schauer, Eric Connor, and Cathy Woods

Let's try hard not to give up.

 Jackie is a former Chicago and Elmwood Park schoolteacher with an undying love for music, friendly pets and a host of life's other treasures too numerous to list. She was born on the far southwest side of Chicago in a great neighborhood when it was a great time to be young.

