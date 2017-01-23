Hit-and-run victim in 'fair condition' at Loyola

The east-facing red-light camera at the intersection of Harlem and Roosevelt shows the alleged offending car fleeing west on Roosevelt out of the Walgreens parking lot. | Photo courtesy Forest Park Police Department

By Thomas Vogel

Contributing Reporter

Forest Park police responded to calls of a hit-and-run on Jan. 22 near the intersection of Roosevelt Road and Desplaines Avenue around 10 p.m. The victim, a 46-year-old man, was taken to Loyola Hospital. He was crossing Roosevelt just east of Desplaines Avenue when he was struck.

Deputy Police Chief Michael Keating wrote in an email that the victim was in "fair condition" as of Jan 23. Keating said the man is talking with detectives.

The search for the driver is ongoing, and footage of the incident from two red-light cameras has also recovered. But police have made no arrests.

"We are looking at some videos," Keating said. "We are working with our detectives."

The car was, according to some witnesses and the red-light camera at Roosevelt and Harlem, a black Chevy Camaro last seen fleeing the scene west on Roosevelt Road. Others described the car as an Audi. Possible partial license plate numbers were also given to officers.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the department.