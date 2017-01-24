Co-working space headed for Madison

By Timothy Inklebarger

Staff reporter

Downtown Forest Park is poised to get a new co-working office space later this spring, with Suite Spotte Coworking announcing its plan to expand further into the western suburbs.

It will be the second location for Suite Spotte; the company opened its first office space in LaGrange in December 2014, according to Sue Reardon, Suite Spotte co-founder.

"Our business recognizes that there are many entrepreneurs and remote workers living in the suburbs and trying to get work done at their home office or coffee shop," Reardon said, noting that Suite Spotte offers a flexible workspace alternative.

The new location will be at 7339 W. Madison St., near the intersection of Madison and Circle.

It is the second co-working space to open in the area. The co-working office company Regus opened at 1010 Lake St. in Oak Park in late 2015.

Reardon said Suite Spotte chose Forest Park because of the community's small-town charm and access to the city. The downtown area offers access to restaurants, shopping and other amenities, she said.

"The introduction of Suite Spotte to Forest Park will surely create new and fresh opportunities for local entrepreneurs, established business owners, and remote workers alike to come together in a suburban co-working space," she said in a press release. "We have already experienced the warm welcome that Forest Park is known for and are looking forward to becoming an active part of this growing business community."

Reardon said the Forest Park location will include many of the same amenities offered in LaGrange. That location offers meeting rooms, private offices, virtual offices and co-working spaces, which run between $25 a day and $1,500 a month.

Other amenities at the LaGrange location include: printers, copiers and scanners; a mediation room; a phone booth; and a community kitchen, among others.

Reardon said having a dedicated space is only part of the advantage of Suite Spotte's co-working space. "A lot of these facilities are focused on the physical space — we're focused on the community we build within them," she said.

Suite Spotte gives clients the opportunity to network with other businesses, she said, adding that the LaGrange location already hosts weekly lunches where clients are invited to "share [information about] a tool [used in their business] or get feedback or just talk about their business and the challenges they face."

Reardon noted that the hour-long lunch was an idea originally proposed by one of Suite Spotte's clients.

"They're building a community; that's the kind of thing that comes out of it," she said.

Anthony Gamez of David King & Associates represented ownership in the lease transaction.