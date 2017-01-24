34°
MainContact UsSubscribeRenew
Home
MainArticlesCrimeOpinionObituariesMultimediaSubscribe
News
MainRestaurantsCouponsBlogs 
Dining
MainShopsCouponsBlogs 
Shopping
MainResourcesHome ImprovementReligion 
Directory
MainListingsOpen HousesRentalsOfficesAgentsTransfers
Real Estate
MainAdsJobsGuidelinesLegal Notices 
Classified
MainBlogsPeople  
Community

Let me count the ways to say thanks

Opinion: Letters to the editor

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Print

This past Friday at Forest Park Middle School outstanding teachers, parents and students met for the PTCC-PTO's annual Math Night.  We are incredibly grateful to everyone who participated to make this fun and purposeful night a success.  Special thanks go out to Mrs. Malarski, Mrs. Urbaniec, Mrs. Rush, Miss White, Mrs. Petrey, Mrs. Todor, Mrs. Uhlman, Mr. Drent, Mr. Hopper, Mr. Cushing, Mr. McElligott, Mrs. Bork, Mrs. Seery, Mr. Quirk, Mrs. Halliwell, Mrs. Perry, Mrs. O'Connell, Mr. Millnamow and Miss Millnamow  for sharing their time and talents with us.  Huge thanks to Dr. Brunson for coordinating the event with all the schools to bring such an awesome event to our families.  We are also grateful to the  excellent parent volunteers, especially Shannon Wood, Celes Leonard, Alison Askham and Ned Wagner for sharing their energy to serve delicious Damenzo's Pizza Pi and Math Snacks at the Math Shack.  Thank you to all the families who joined us.  Big thanks to everyone for coming; it added up to a terrific Friday night in Forest Park.

Jill Wagner,

South PTO President

Reader Comments

No Comments - Add Your Comment

Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.

Comment Policy

Facebook Connect

Quick Links

Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Forest Park.

            
SubscribeClassified
MultimediaContact us
Submit Letter To The Editor
Place a Classified Ad

Classified Ad

Lutheran-Independent

Grace Lutheran Church 7300 W. Division, River Forest David R. Lyle, Senior Pastor David W. Wegner, Assoc. Pastor Lauren Dow Wegner, Assoc. Pastor Sunday Worship, 8:30 & 11:00 a.m. Sunday School/Adult Ed. 9:45 a.m. Childcare Available Grace...

Read more...

View Classified Ads

Latest Comments

I'm really surprised not to see any comments here...

By Dana Todd

Posted: January 25th, 2017 7:12 PM

On: A street paved with gold

Yes because the previous Superintendent was Tide with...

By Rosalio Medina

Posted: January 24th, 2017 4:30 PM

On: Indeed, One Proviso

Been tried with them, Mark. I know for a fact the FPR...

By Bill Dwyer

Posted: January 19th, 2017 4:52 PM

On: The right tone

Guess that's a "no" on trying the...

By Mark Luptak

Posted: January 19th, 2017 1:37 PM

On: The right tone

I spoke with your brother on the street in Oak Park in...

By Bill Dwyer

Posted: January 18th, 2017 9:54 PM

On: The right tone

No, Mark. What's SAD is that people like Mark...

By Bill Dwyer

Posted: January 18th, 2017 9:49 PM

On: The right tone

Bill- The point is the paper (and many of the...

By Mark Luptak

Posted: January 18th, 2017 3:44 PM

On: The right tone

I need a key to Schauer's for emergencies. I...

By Jill Wagner

Posted: January 18th, 2017 2:05 PM

On: The best glue of all is friendship

And that is why Schauer's is such a great...

By Dan Haley

Posted: January 18th, 2017 2:03 PM

On: The best glue of all is friendship

Here at the hardware store we have started to carry...

By Richard Schauer

Posted: January 18th, 2017 12:31 PM

On: The best glue of all is friendship

View All Comments

Contact us | Classified | Multimedia | Real Estate | Comment Policy | Privacy Policy
To view any of the other publications owned and operated by Wednesday Journal, Inc., click on the appropriate title.
Wednesday Journal | Forest Park Review | Riverside Brookfield Landmark | Austin Weekly News | Chicago Parent Magazine
© 2017 Wednesday Journal Inc.

Advertisement:

Close