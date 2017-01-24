Mildred Decosola, 85
North Riverside, former Forest Park resident
Mildred "Millie" Decosola (nee Manzo), 85, of North Riverside, formerly of Forest Park, died on Jan. 23, 2017. Born in Chicago on Dec. 10, 1931, she worked as a financial aid officer for Wilfred Academy, a beauty school.
Millie Decosola was the wife of the late Ronald; the mother of Vicki, Ron (Sharee), Steve, and the late Linda; the grandmother of Michael, Brett, Nick (Erin), Vince (Linea) and Lyndsey; sister to Carl (Pat) Manzo and the late Phillip (late Ann) Manzo; and the aunt of many.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, Jan. 26 from 3 to 9 p.m. at Kuratko-Nosek Funeral Home, 2447 S. Desplaines Ave. in North Riverside and again on Friday, Jan. 27 at 10:15 a.m., then to St. Bernardine Church in Forest Park for an 11 a.m. Mass, followed by entombment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Christ the King Garden Mausoleum.
Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KuraktoNosek.com and information is available at 708-447-2500.
