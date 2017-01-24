35°
MainContact UsSubscribeRenew
Home
MainArticlesCrimeOpinionObituariesMultimediaSubscribe
News
MainRestaurantsCouponsBlogs 
Dining
MainShopsCouponsBlogs 
Shopping
MainResourcesHome ImprovementReligion 
Directory
MainListingsOpen HousesRentalsOfficesAgentsTransfers
Real Estate
MainAdsJobsGuidelinesLegal Notices 
Classified
MainBlogsPeople  
Community
  • Home /
  • News /
  • Articles /
  • Residential burglary- Forest Park police reports Jan. 16-22

Residential burglary- Forest Park police reports Jan. 16-22

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Print

By Thomas Vogel

Contributing Reporter

Residential burglary

A 31-year-old Forest Park man told police, on Jan. 16, about a possible burglary to his apartment on the 300 block of Desplaines Avenue sometime between Dec. 25, 2016 and Jan. 12, 2017. The man told officers he hadn't lived in the apartment since June 2016, when he was forced to leave as the building underwent significant repairs. No signs of forced entry were found but a similar incident at the same location was previously reported to police. 

DUI

Forest Park police arrested 23-year-old Diamond Williams of Oak Park on Jan. 16 around 1:30 p.m. after her white 2009 Toyota car crashed into a 2007 silver Chrysler 300 near the intersection of Harlem Avenue and Franklin Street. 

Williams, who fled the scene, was charged with felony aggravated driving under the influence, driving with a suspended license, leaving the scene of an accident and aggravated battery. A witness described the Williams to officers, who spotted her nearby at the intersection of Des Plaines Avenue and Dixon Street.

While in custody at police headquarters, Williams allegedly threw a boot, kicked, bit and slapped officers. She has a Jan. 26 court date.

The Chrysler 300 had four passengers at the time of the accident, including three children who were treated for injuries at Rush Oak Park Hospital.

Officers also found an unresponsive, intoxicated passenger in the Toyota who was transported to Loyola Hospital. He was treated for spinal injuries. 

Motor vehicle theft

A 36-year-old Forest Park man told police his 2003 Jeep Grand Cherokee was stolen sometime before Jan. 17 at 2 p.m. The man, who lives on the 800 block of Elgin Avenue, said he had surgery in late 2016 and had not driven much since that time. 

Battery

A 30-year-old Berwyn man was arrested for battery on Jan. 18 around 12:30 a.m. after allegedly punching a 39-year-old man in the face while waiting inside the CTA Blue Line Station, 711 Desplaines Ave. He has a Feb. 7 court date.  

Aggravated battery

Police responded to Angelo O'Leary's, 7522 Madison St., after a group of 6 or 7 men in their 30s or 40s allegedly punched one man and choked another between 11 p.m. and midnight on Jan. 22. The group left before police arrived. 

These items were obtained from police reports filed by the Forest Park Police Department, Jan. 16-22, and represent a portion of the incidents to which police responded. Unless otherwise indicated, anybody named in these reports has only been charged with a crime. These cases have not been adjudicated.

—Compiled by Thomas Vogel

Reader Comments

No Comments - Add Your Comment

Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.

Comment Policy

Facebook Connect

Quick Links

Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Forest Park.

            
SubscribeClassified
MultimediaContact us
Submit Letter To The Editor
Place a Classified Ad

Classified Ad

2ND FLOOR 2 BR

1185 S OAK PARK AVE OP $1200 @ mth. + Sec. Dep. Incl. gar park. You control, pay heat/AC. Avail Feb 1. Call 708-246-2579.

Read more...

View Classified Ads

Latest Comments

I'm really surprised not to see any comments here...

By Dana Todd

Posted: January 25th, 2017 7:12 PM

On: A street paved with gold

Yes because the previous Superintendent was Tide with...

By Rosalio Medina

Posted: January 24th, 2017 4:30 PM

On: Indeed, One Proviso

Been tried with them, Mark. I know for a fact the FPR...

By Bill Dwyer

Posted: January 19th, 2017 4:52 PM

On: The right tone

Guess that's a "no" on trying the...

By Mark Luptak

Posted: January 19th, 2017 1:37 PM

On: The right tone

I spoke with your brother on the street in Oak Park in...

By Bill Dwyer

Posted: January 18th, 2017 9:54 PM

On: The right tone

No, Mark. What's SAD is that people like Mark...

By Bill Dwyer

Posted: January 18th, 2017 9:49 PM

On: The right tone

Bill- The point is the paper (and many of the...

By Mark Luptak

Posted: January 18th, 2017 3:44 PM

On: The right tone

I need a key to Schauer's for emergencies. I...

By Jill Wagner

Posted: January 18th, 2017 2:05 PM

On: The best glue of all is friendship

And that is why Schauer's is such a great...

By Dan Haley

Posted: January 18th, 2017 2:03 PM

On: The best glue of all is friendship

Here at the hardware store we have started to carry...

By Richard Schauer

Posted: January 18th, 2017 12:31 PM

On: The best glue of all is friendship

View All Comments

Contact us | Classified | Multimedia | Real Estate | Comment Policy | Privacy Policy
To view any of the other publications owned and operated by Wednesday Journal, Inc., click on the appropriate title.
Wednesday Journal | Forest Park Review | Riverside Brookfield Landmark | Austin Weekly News | Chicago Parent Magazine
© 2017 Wednesday Journal Inc.

Advertisement:

Close