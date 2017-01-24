Residential burglary- Forest Park police reports Jan. 16-22

By Thomas Vogel

Contributing Reporter

Residential burglary

A 31-year-old Forest Park man told police, on Jan. 16, about a possible burglary to his apartment on the 300 block of Desplaines Avenue sometime between Dec. 25, 2016 and Jan. 12, 2017. The man told officers he hadn't lived in the apartment since June 2016, when he was forced to leave as the building underwent significant repairs. No signs of forced entry were found but a similar incident at the same location was previously reported to police.

DUI

Forest Park police arrested 23-year-old Diamond Williams of Oak Park on Jan. 16 around 1:30 p.m. after her white 2009 Toyota car crashed into a 2007 silver Chrysler 300 near the intersection of Harlem Avenue and Franklin Street.

Williams, who fled the scene, was charged with felony aggravated driving under the influence, driving with a suspended license, leaving the scene of an accident and aggravated battery. A witness described the Williams to officers, who spotted her nearby at the intersection of Des Plaines Avenue and Dixon Street.

While in custody at police headquarters, Williams allegedly threw a boot, kicked, bit and slapped officers. She has a Jan. 26 court date.

The Chrysler 300 had four passengers at the time of the accident, including three children who were treated for injuries at Rush Oak Park Hospital.

Officers also found an unresponsive, intoxicated passenger in the Toyota who was transported to Loyola Hospital. He was treated for spinal injuries.

Motor vehicle theft

A 36-year-old Forest Park man told police his 2003 Jeep Grand Cherokee was stolen sometime before Jan. 17 at 2 p.m. The man, who lives on the 800 block of Elgin Avenue, said he had surgery in late 2016 and had not driven much since that time.

Battery

A 30-year-old Berwyn man was arrested for battery on Jan. 18 around 12:30 a.m. after allegedly punching a 39-year-old man in the face while waiting inside the CTA Blue Line Station, 711 Desplaines Ave. He has a Feb. 7 court date.

Aggravated battery

Police responded to Angelo O'Leary's, 7522 Madison St., after a group of 6 or 7 men in their 30s or 40s allegedly punched one man and choked another between 11 p.m. and midnight on Jan. 22. The group left before police arrived.

These items were obtained from police reports filed by the Forest Park Police Department, Jan. 16-22, and represent a portion of the incidents to which police responded. Unless otherwise indicated, anybody named in these reports has only been charged with a crime. These cases have not been adjudicated.

—Compiled by Thomas Vogel