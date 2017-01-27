Maywood man charged in hit-and-run case
By Thomas Vogel
Forest Park police announced the arrest of Xavier Watkins of Maywood, Jan. 27, and said they charged him with aggravated reckless driving and leaving the scene of an accident.
A press release said the arrest was made on Jan. 26 and was the result of "following up on numerous leads and tracking down video footage" after the Jan. 22 hit-and-run incident near Roosevelt and Harlem that left a victim "seriously injured." Video footage from several red-light cameras near the accident showed a black sedan fleeing the scene and several witnesses gave possible partial license plate numbers.
In an email, Deputy Police Chief Michael Keating said Watkins was due to appear in bond court on the morning of Jan. 27.
Jerry Webster
Posted: January 27th, 2017 4:52 PM
It as appears the police did a great job in collecting and following up on the info they gathered, how many hit and runs are solved this quickly if at all. I hope they hang this guy out to dry.
Bill Dwyer
Posted: January 27th, 2017 12:44 PM
The poor guy lost his leg, I hear. Also that kudos are due the cops and paramedics who responded quickly and may well have saved his life.
Pam Fontana
Posted: January 27th, 2017 11:20 AM
Let's hope justice is better than what happened to the bike rider killed by a drunk driver in Chicago....10 days and a $25,000 fine.