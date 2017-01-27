Maywood man charged in hit-and-run case

By Thomas Vogel

Contributing Reporter

Forest Park police announced the arrest of Xavier Watkins of Maywood, Jan. 27, and said they charged him with aggravated reckless driving and leaving the scene of an accident.

A press release said the arrest was made on Jan. 26 and was the result of "following up on numerous leads and tracking down video footage" after the Jan. 22 hit-and-run incident near Roosevelt and Harlem that left a victim "seriously injured." Video footage from several red-light cameras near the accident showed a black sedan fleeing the scene and several witnesses gave possible partial license plate numbers.

In an email, Deputy Police Chief Michael Keating said Watkins was due to appear in bond court on the morning of Jan. 27.