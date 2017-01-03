Resolving to take better care of myself

By John Rice

My daughter is always urging me to take care of myself, so that I can take care of others. Her analogy is the oxygen mask dropping down during a flight. I have to use it first, before I can assist others. So here are the ways I'm going to take care of myself in 2017:

I'm finally going to lose that extra 5 pounds;

I'm going to personally deliver a tip to the person who leaves my newspaper on my top step.

I'm going to fulfill my lifelong dream of playing piano in a public place — where no one is listening too carefully.

I'm going to land a job as a tour guide.

I'm going to finish my detective novel, now that I figured out who did it and how.

While I'm at it, I'll also renew my Private Detective license.

I'm going to teach local history at a community college.

I'm going to continue to teach writing and hope to conduct a park district class.

I'm going to continue hanging out in Forest Park joints — where I find the best stories.

I'll do my best to support local businesses in print and in person.

I'm going to teach my grandson, Troy, chess and have him listen to classical music.

I'll continue to cuddle with Brody and delight in Will.

I'll further improve my texting skills.

I'll continue to make new friends and re-connect with my old ones.

I'll play more than three rounds of golf.

I will stop falling asleep sitting up and waking up with a stiff neck.

I'll continue taking long walks with my wife.

I'll read more than the cartoons in the New Yorker.

I won't watch any more news shows, real or fake.

I'll also avoid radio talk shows.

I'll learn how to post on Facebook.

I will not learn how to tweet.

I'm going to finally get my documentary to the finish line.

I'm going to sell the electric guitar that no one plays.

I'm going to attempt another landscape painting.

I'm going to try each new restaurant that opens in Forest Park.

I will bowl more often at Circle Lanes.

I'm finally going to take tennis lessons at The Park.

I will be available to babysit, when my kids need a break.

I'll bury the pain of the past and face the future with optimism.

I'll continue saving for that trip to Paris in 2020.

If something goes wrong during the flight, I'll take a deep breath before I share the oxygen mask.

