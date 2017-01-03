Resolving to take better care of myself
Opinion: John Rice
By John Rice
My daughter is always urging me to take care of myself, so that I can take care of others. Her analogy is the oxygen mask dropping down during a flight. I have to use it first, before I can assist others. So here are the ways I'm going to take care of myself in 2017:
- I'm finally going to lose that extra 5 pounds;
- I'm going to personally deliver a tip to the person who leaves my newspaper on my top step.
- I'm going to fulfill my lifelong dream of playing piano in a public place — where no one is listening too carefully.
- I'm going to land a job as a tour guide.
- I'm going to finish my detective novel, now that I figured out who did it and how.
- While I'm at it, I'll also renew my Private Detective license.
- I'm going to teach local history at a community college.
- I'm going to continue to teach writing and hope to conduct a park district class.
- I'm going to continue hanging out in Forest Park joints — where I find the best stories.
- I'll do my best to support local businesses in print and in person.
- I'm going to teach my grandson, Troy, chess and have him listen to classical music.
- I'll continue to cuddle with Brody and delight in Will.
- I'll further improve my texting skills.
- I'll continue to make new friends and re-connect with my old ones.
- I'll play more than three rounds of golf.
- I will stop falling asleep sitting up and waking up with a stiff neck.
- I'll continue taking long walks with my wife.
- I'll read more than the cartoons in the New Yorker.
- I won't watch any more news shows, real or fake.
- I'll also avoid radio talk shows.
- I'll learn how to post on Facebook.
- I will not learn how to tweet.
- I'm going to finally get my documentary to the finish line.
- I'm going to sell the electric guitar that no one plays.
- I'm going to attempt another landscape painting.
- I'm going to try each new restaurant that opens in Forest Park.
- I will bowl more often at Circle Lanes.
- I'm finally going to take tennis lessons at The Park.
- I will be available to babysit, when my kids need a break.
- I'll bury the pain of the past and face the future with optimism.
- I'll continue saving for that trip to Paris in 2020.
- If something goes wrong during the flight, I'll take a deep breath before I share the oxygen mask.
John Rice is a columnist/private detective, who has seen his business and family thrive in Forest Park. He thoroughly enjoys life in the village and still gets a thrill smelling Red Hots, watching softball and strolling through cemeteries.
