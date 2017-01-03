Sorry, still can't understand why the working class voted for Trump
Opinion: Letters to the editor
Dear Mr. Holmes,
I read your, very well written, column [If you want to understand Trump voters …, Tom Holmes, Opinion, Dec. 7]. I empathize and sympathize with the citizens of Manitowoc. I know it can be hard seeing your livelihoods dissipate after generations of prosperity.
I'm a Boomer who grew up on the South Side of Chicago in the Housing Projects. Our bustling neighborhoods are all gone as well. Blight and vacant lots now stand where businesses thrived in the '50s and '60s. Perhaps for different reasons, but resulting in the same nothingness!
But my real question is, having lived through all this despair, what in the world would make any rational thinking person believe DJT feels any of our pain? Further, the man has demonstrated time and again that he has no respect for the working class. I'm union. He's done nothing to try to further the advancement of good working people around this country. That's why I'm still amazed that any working-class citizen would vote for him! No matter where you're from, rural or urban, it boggles the mind!
Ron Proctor
Forest Park
Reader Comments
No Comments - Add Your Comment
Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.
Facebook Connect
Quick Links
Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Forest Park.
|Subscribe
|Classified
|Multimedia
|Contact us
|Submit Letter To The Editor
|Place a Classified Ad
Classified Ad
Latest Comments
@Jerry - I lived there and loved it.
By Gina Garrison
Posted: January 2nd, 2017 11:11 PM
We don't need more townhouses! Hang on to this piece...
By Pam Fontana
Posted: January 2nd, 2017 2:11 PM
Gina, if this area is so great why are there so many...
By Jerry Webster
Posted: December 31st, 2016 12:50 PM
@Daniel I would advise you to not speak about my...
By Gus Calderone
Posted: December 30th, 2016 5:31 PM
An address would be helpful here, Mr. Libka. The Van...
By Bill Dwyer
Posted: December 30th, 2016 9:22 AM
That Van Buren location is super convenient being so...
By Gina Garrison
Posted: December 29th, 2016 2:44 PM
Wow, that's a lot of progress and controversy!...
By Jolyn Crawford
Posted: December 28th, 2016 8:36 PM
Fighting with the residents, passing BS petitions,...
By Daniel Jones
Posted: December 28th, 2016 8:22 PM
@Daniel, not only is that a cheap shot it is down...
By Mayor Anthony Calderone
Posted: December 28th, 2016 8:07 PM
Why sell the property so cheap? Alarm contracts baby,...
By Daniel Jones
Posted: December 28th, 2016 6:00 PM