Sorry, still can't understand why the working class voted for Trump

Dear Mr. Holmes,

I read your, very well written, column [If you want to understand Trump voters …, Tom Holmes, Opinion, Dec. 7]. I empathize and sympathize with the citizens of Manitowoc. I know it can be hard seeing your livelihoods dissipate after generations of prosperity.

I'm a Boomer who grew up on the South Side of Chicago in the Housing Projects. Our bustling neighborhoods are all gone as well. Blight and vacant lots now stand where businesses thrived in the '50s and '60s. Perhaps for different reasons, but resulting in the same nothingness!

But my real question is, having lived through all this despair, what in the world would make any rational thinking person believe DJT feels any of our pain? Further, the man has demonstrated time and again that he has no respect for the working class. I'm union. He's done nothing to try to further the advancement of good working people around this country. That's why I'm still amazed that any working-class citizen would vote for him! No matter where you're from, rural or urban, it boggles the mind!

Ron Proctor

Forest Park