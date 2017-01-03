Three gunmen kick in door, search home- Forest Park police reports Dec. 16-29

Compiled by Bob Uphues

Senior editor

Three gunmen kick in door, search home

Three armed men kicked open the door to a residence in the 800 block of Hannah Avenue on Dec. 27 about 2 p.m., and ordered three people into the bathroom, police reported.

The three men, who wore face masks, searched the residence for about two minutes before leaving without taking anything, police said, and no one was harmed.

According to police, the victims were in the kitchen when they heard someone kicking the door and saying, "Open the door! It's the police!" As one of the victims neared the door, it was kicked open and three men carrying handguns burst inside and ordered the victims into the bathroom.

A fourth person, who was in a bedroom, said an offender entered the room and told her, "Don't worry, we are not going to harm you" as he searched it. He reportedly grabbed the woman's cellphone but dropped it while leaving the residence.

Police searched the area but could not locate any suspects.

Burglary

Police responded to a home in the 1100 block of Dunlop Avenue on Dec. 23 about 4:25 p.m. after reporting that someone had stolen money from a bedroom while another person kept him occupied outside the residence.

The victim told police that a stocky white male, about 6 feet tall, in his 30s, wearing a dirty dark jacket with buttons and a maroon hat, knocked on the front door. The victim answered the door and the man asked him if he wanted work done on his sidewalk or roof.

Eventually the victim went outside to talk with the man. At that time, according to the police report, a second subject entered the residence through a rear door, went into a bedroom and removed two boxes of coins valued at $2,000 and 20 to 30 prescription pills from another bedroom.

A resident of the 600 block of Ferdinand Avenue called police to report that between 4 and 5:30 p.m. someone stole several power tools from a 2014 Chevy van parked in the driveway.

The tools taken from the van included two Hilti hammer drills (one cordless), a Dewalt band saw, a cordless Sawzall, a No Hub gun and a quarter-inch impact gun. The tools belonged to the company the victim worked for, according to police.

Bike stolen from library

A 71-year-old Forest Park man went to police on Dec. 29 to report that his bicycle had been stolen from the rack outside the Forest Park Public Library, 7555 Jackson Blvd.

The man said he arrived at the library at 12:15 p.m. and locked his bike to the rack with a silver chain and padlock. When he came back outside about 2 p.m., the bike was gone and the cut padlock and chain were on the ground.

The bike was described as a silver Motobecane Hybrid valued at $450.

Fake traveler's check

The owner of a business in the 7500 block of Madison Street called police after a man used a fraudulent $100 traveler's check to pay for a $25 pen. The business owner gave the man, who reportedly was in the store for a long time talking to the owner before leaving, $75 cash in change. The owner later learned that the check was fake.

Police also reported that the owner of a business on Marion Street in Oak Park had recently refused to take a traveler's check as payment, possibly from the same offender.

Stolen packages

A resident of the 100 block of Marengo Avenue called to complain that someone had stolen two packages from his front porch. The first was an unknown gift from his parents that was delivered by UPS on Dec. 15. The second was a bottle of ink that was delivered by UPS on Dec. 16.

A resident of the 400 block of Thomas Avenue called to report that someone stole a package containing self-care products from her front porch between 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 24. The loss was estimated at $44.

Out of control

Police removed a 39-year-old Forest Park woman from 12th Street Wings, 7247 Roosevelt Road, on Dec. 16 at 1 a.m., after an employee complained she was "throwing bottles and acting belligerent" and was asked to leave.

Police located the woman in a nearby alley and learned she had an active warrant for her arrest out of Stevenson County for failing to appear in court regarding a resisting arrest case.

An officer took her into custody.

These items were obtained from police reports filed by the Forest Park Police Department, Dec. 16-29, 2016 and represent a portion of the incidents to which police responded. Unless otherwise indicated, anybody named in these reports has only been charged with a crime. These cases have not been adjudicated.

—Compiled by Bob Uphues